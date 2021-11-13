https://ria.ru/20211113/shkoly-1758900517.html
The Ministry of Education assessed the risk of transferring schools to distance learning
There are no plans to transfer schools to distance learning, everything depends on the situation in individual educational institutions, said the head of the Ministry of Education Sergei Kravtsov. RIA Novosti, 13.11.2021
VLADIVOSTOK, November 13 – RIA Novosti. There are no plans to transfer schools to distance learning, everything depends on the situation in individual educational institutions, said the head of the Ministry of Education Sergei Kravtsov. “There are no plans to transfer schools to distance learning. Everything depends on the epidemic situation,” the minister told reporters. The measures proposed by Rospotrebnadzor are working, and there are no massive outbreaks of coronavirus infection. Therefore, the head of the department considered their extension to be the most correct decision.
