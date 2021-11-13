The Prime Minister of the Netherlands announced the introduction of a lockdown with the phrase “the virus is everywhere” – RBC

The Dutch authorities have announced a number of restrictions against the backdrop of a worsening COVID-19 situation. In particular, social distance will be returned to the country. In turn, the Austrian government intends to introduce a lockdown for the unvaccinated

Photo: Eva Plevier / Reuters



Acting Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte announced the introduction of a new lockdown in the country due to the worsening situation with the spread of coronavirus infection, De Telegraaf reports.

According to him, now the pressure on the health care system is again “extremely great” due to the increase in the number of cases of COVID-19. “The virus that is everywhere has to take a hard hit,” Rutte said.

The prime minister said that the lockdown will be introduced for three weeks. The restrictions will be in effect from November 13 to December 4. On December 3, a government meeting will be held, at which a decision will be made whether to extend the lockdown.

As Rutte said, the country is reintroducing a social distance of 1.5 m. In addition, he recommended that everyone who has such an opportunity go to a remote location. Sports competitions, including football matches, will be held without spectators. All cafes, bars and restaurants, as well as stores selling essential goods, will have to close at 20:00 local time (22:00 Moscow time). The rest of the outlets will close at 18:00. Cinemas, theaters and concert halls, in which, according to the head of government, practically no cases of infection are observed, will continue to work as usual.