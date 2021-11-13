https://ria.ru/20211113/sud-1758902068.html

The prosecutor asked to cancel the last marriage of the founder of Natura Siberica

The prosecutor asks to invalidate the last marriage of the late founder of Natura Siberica, Andrei Trubnikov, told RIA Novosti in the Kuntsevsky court of Moscow. RIA Novosti, 13.11.2021

2021-11-13T12: 52

2021-11-13T12: 52

2021-11-13T12: 52

MOSCOW, November 13 – RIA Novosti. The prosecutor asks to invalidate the last marriage of the late founder of Natura Siberica Andrei Trubnikov, the Kuntsevsky court of Moscow told RIA Novosti. for production, the date of its consideration has not been set. The founder of Natura Siberica is entrepreneur Andrey Trubnikov. In the early 2000s, he created the First Solution company and the Grandmother Agafia’s Recipes brand. Then the entrepreneur launched the cosmetics brand Natura Siberica, and the first store with the corresponding name opened in Moscow in 2012. In early January Trubnikov died without leaving a will. After that, the company started having problems related to the fact that two wives of the entrepreneur and children from different marriages were claiming the inheritance. The situation was aggravated by the change of leadership at Natura Siberica. The company is currently in a state of corporate conflict.

