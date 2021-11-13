The Russian Foreign Ministry spoke about Poland’s accusations about the situation with migrants

The Russian Foreign Ministry’s Commissioner for Human Rights, Democracy and the Rule of Law, Deputy Director of the Department for Humanitarian Cooperation and Human Rights Grigory Lukyantsev said that accusations against Russia due to the situation with migrants on the border of Belarus and Poland are absurd.

“The main edge of these accusations resembles some kind of absurd situation. All accusations in this regard are addressed to one state, Belarus, although there are already accusations that we allegedly had a hand in this, which is generally absurd, “TASS quotes him.

He added that on November 12, Poland’s representatives to the UN and a representative from the European Union, who made a general statement, said that the situation with migrants was the fault of President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, while they completely ignored what was happening with regard to the migrants themselves.

“What was loudly condemned as a reaction to certain gatherings and demonstrations when dispersing demonstrations of migrants in some other countries, here the actions of European countries bordering Belarus are either generally hushed up, or it is said that all these are necessary measures. This is a completely frank double standard in assessing the relevant situation, ”he stressed.

Earlier, the head of the Foreign Ministry of Belarus, Vladimir Makei, said that Poland violates all norms of international law in the situation with migrants.

On November 9, OSCE Chairperson, Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde expressed deep concern over the situation on the border of Belarus and Poland.