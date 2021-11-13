The State Duma proposed to introduce grocery cards for the purchase of Russian goods – Gazeta.Ru

Deputy of the State Duma of Russia Sergei Mironov said that in Russia it is necessary to introduce social food cards, on which you can buy only domestic goods. He wrote about this in his Telegram channel…

“Everything is ready to create social cards with colored money. We urge the Ministry of Labor to spread this practice so that the government can help the unemployed, pensioners and families with children, ”Mironov stressed.

According to him, the mass issue of social grocery cards, which can only buy domestic goods, will be a good help for both citizens and businesses.

Formerly Governor of the Kaliningrad Region Anton Alikhanov statedthat local authorities will resume last year’s practice of providing so-called food cards for low-income social groups in connection with the epidemiological situation in the region. All citizens who apply for regional social security payments for pensions and large families will be able to receive targeted assistance.

Alikhanov noted that 53 thousand residents of the region will receive payments, for this it is necessary to allocate about 317 million rubles of additional appropriations, which is 10 times more than last year’s support for citizens in the region.