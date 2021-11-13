The US commented on the statements about the alleged “pulling” of Russian troops to the borders of Ukraine

The head of the joint chiefs of staff of the United States, Mark Milli, commented on the statements of the Western media, which reported about the alleged pulling of the Russian military to the borders of Ukraine.

“This is not something overtly aggressive. Not that it shows that they are going to invade in the coming days, ”Milli was quoted as saying by RIA Novosti.

According to him, Washington is closely watching the maneuvers of the Russian military on the border with Ukraine.

Earlier, the Süddeutsche Zeitung newspaper stated that the United States turned to the European External Action Service and several EU countries due to the alleged build-up of Russian military forces near the border with Ukraine.

Also, the American publication Politico published a “sensational” article that Russia is allegedly pulling troops to the Ukrainian border.

Press Secretary of the President of Ukraine Serhiy Nikiforov said that the office of the head of state does not have such information.

In turn, the press secretary of the Russian president Dmitry Peskov stressed that Russia “maintains a military presence on its territory where it considers it necessary.”