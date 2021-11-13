The wife of the deceased satirist Viktor Koklyushkin “drove all his friends away from him”

Outstanding humorist Viktor Koklyushkin has died. He could have turned 76 at the end of this month. On a sad day for millions of fans of the writer’s work, we phoned one of the patriarchs of our newspaper Lev Novozhenov. According to Novozhenov, they were friends all their lives, but after Koklyushkin got married a second time, the new wife pushed old comrades and friends away from her husband.

“Viktor Mikhailovich was a flesh of the flesh of the people,” Lev Yuryevich told the MK correspondent. – What is called a simple, good Russian person. Having gone through everything that is supposed to: the army, life in Soviet Russia, then in post-Soviet Russia with all the sorrows and joys. He was a wonderful, witty writer. Before he let go of Tolstoy’s beard, his appearance resembled Kharms. But he wanted to turn from Kharms into a literary commoner of the 19th century.

He caused a smile, with his appearance the light entered the room. He was a real comedian, making life more fun – that was his vocation.

We appeared together in Moskovsky Komsomolets. It was 1976, 1977. Volodya Albinin, editor-in-chief, was the instigator of the creation of a humorous section in the newspaper. We came up with a name for a long time, wondered and discussed, and stopped at the fact that the section will be called simply: “Satire and Humor”. Various other people rowed up there, maybe I brought someone, in particular, Igor Makarov, the artist of “Literary Gazette”. The so-called laughter council was formed, where Zhvanetsky also entered. There is a famous photograph: Koklyushkin, me, Makarov …

– When was the last time you met with Viktor Mikhailovich?

– Directly communicated on my 60th birthday, he spoke at the House of Writers. And that was 15 years ago. He married a woman who deflected all his friends (film critic and writer Olga Zlotnik – Auth.). But that often happens. Gradually, our communication came to naught. We used to see each other almost every day.

Novozhenov said that together with Viktor Koklyushkin they wrote for the circus, for the clown Anatoly Marchevsky. For Yuri Stoyanov, who hosted the Gorodok TV program with Oleinikov. Oleinikov also worked in tandem with another pop artist – Roman Kozakov, and for them Novozhenov and Koklyushkin also did numbers.

“And then, when I was hanging around for a long time without work, he helped me out a lot by inviting me to the Bureau for the Protection of Historical and Cultural Monuments of the Moscow Region, where historians, writers, and antiquaries gathered. We traveled around the region, supervising the old estates and churches. Viktor Mikhailovich played a very active role in this, ”our interlocutor shared his memories.

Thanks to Lev Novozhenov, we learned several touching and comic episodes from the life of Koklyushkin.

– Once Viktor Mikhailovich and I took a walking cruise through Moscow monuments to Russian classics. In front of each monument they knelt down and said: “Forgive us, Nikolai Vasilyevich, for the fact that we write so badly. Forgive us, Fedor Mikhailovich … “.

– His first wife was Estonian. They lived in a communal apartment near the Kursk railway station. I remember how New Year was celebrated there. He was a very economical man: his knives were always sharpened!

I began to cut the goose, the knife was greasy, my hand slipped, and I cut my tendon on my little finger. He still does not bend me. I tied a rag around my hand, and the next day, January 1, we went to the skating rink in Gorky Park. We were already poorly on our feet, and even more so on skates … That was such a holiday with Viktor Koklyushkin.