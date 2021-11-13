“There is more chance of a date with Aniston.” Sad joke from Hyundai boss

Well-known Hollywood actress Jennifer Aniston has never shown much love for motorsport – however, she was mentioned several times in a recent conversation with reporters Andrea Adamo, head of the racing department of Hyundai.

In the conversation, fragments of which are quoted by the DirtFish website, they talked about the chances of the factory team of the Korean concern to win the World Rally Championship. In which on the eve of the last stage (it will be held in Italy next weekend) competitors from Toyota are confidently leading.

“Our chances for the title? The chances are much higher that I will be given Jennifer Aniston’s number, I will call her, invite her to dinner – and she will agree.

However, we are not going to cry on each other’s shoulder. When problems arise, we try to respond promptly and do our best to achieve results. For example, at the previous stage in Spain, we made every effort to postpone the decision on the title to the last race. Of course, we still have very little chance of success – but what else can we do? “

Recall that this year Hyundai’s crews left the track more than once or twice, leading in races – and although most often it was about damage to the car due to contact with stones and other obstacles, most experts believe that the reason for the problems is not a large enough stock durability of the car Hyundai i20.

Returning to the topic of the hypothetical date with the actress, Adamo added: “Of course, I cannot hope that she knows me. So, I would introduce myself as a nice Italian, good looking, green-eyed and very charming … “

