They’re joking again: Blake Lively laughed at her husband Ryan Reynolds’ announcement of a career break

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively

Blake Lively, 34, and Ryan Reynolds, 44, are practicing humor again! After the “Deadpool” star poked the star wife on her birthday, it was Blake’s turn to joke. The reason was Ryan’s post on Instagram dedicated to a new musical with his participation called Spirited. Reynolds admitted that this project was not easy for him, and also announced that he will now take a short break in his career to restore energy and strength.

I’m not sure if three years ago I would have been ready to say yes to such a complex project. Singing, dancing and playing in the sandbox with my partner Will Farrell made many dreams come true. Now is the perfect time for a little sabbatical,

Ryan shared.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds

Reynolds’ wife could not ignore this post. In the comments, Blake humorously noted that Ryan was not the first to announce a career break the other day.

Michael Caine did it first – wrote Lively, hinting at the 88-year-old actor’s recent statement about a possible retirement due to health problems and a lack of interesting proposals.

Blake’s joke once again amused fans who admire the couple’s relationship, and her comment received more than 12 thousand likes from users from different parts of the world.

By the way, sometimes Blake and Ryan are still serious and touchingly speak about each other in interviews. So, Reynolds recently said that it was his wife who often helps him work on scripts for his directorial projects (the actor partially wrote scripts for the films “Deadpool. No Good Deeds”, “Deadpool 2”, and “Once upon a time Deadpool”).

Few people know that the scripts for many of my successful Hollywood films were actually written by Blake. Sometimes she just rushes in to me, grabs the keyboard and starts writing. Then she asks what I think about it, and I answer that it’s just incredible,

– expressed admiration for his wife Ryan.

Recall that Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively have been married for about nine years and have three daughters. Recently, the actor, with his characteristic humor, recalled how their relationship with Blake began. According to Ryan, at that time they were both not free, but this did not stop Reynolds.

I just begged her to sleep with me. A week later, I thought, “We should buy a house together.” And we did it

Ryan said.