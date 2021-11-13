Things to do at home: western with Tom Hanks and spin-off “Silence of the Lambs” :: Impressions :: RBC Style

For those who are not going to while away 13 and 14 February watching romantic comedies and melodramas, there is the Western News from All Around the World with Tom Hanks, a series about FBI agent Clarissa Starling and several scary stories.

Clarissa

In the new offshoot of The Silence of the Lambs, Hannibal Lector was dispensed with – Clarissa becomes the finest hour of FBI agent Clarissa Starling and, accordingly, actress Rebecca Breeds, who played this role. The series is set in Washington DC a year after the events of the 1991 film, and 13 planned episodes make it clear that there is still a lot of evil in this world.

“News from all over the world”

The story is as American as the Thanksgiving turkey. Civil War veteran Kyle Kidd (Tom Hanks), who served in the Texas Infantry Regiment on the Confederate side, makes a living reading newspaper news to state residents. Going in search of a new audience, Kidd meets on the road the girl Joanna (Helena Zengel), who was once abducted by the Indians and does not understand a word of English. Kidd decides to return her to the family, and along the way they, of course, gain not only mutual understanding, but also true friendship.

Django Django – “Glowing in the Dark”

Over the ten years of their career, the British have not had a single misfire: “Glowing in the Dark” joined the list of well-tailored art-rock albums that, although they did not cause a musical revolution, invariably bribed fans of the indie scene. “Glowing in the Dark” is a kaleidoscope of genres familiar to listeners, from dance electronics to psychedelic rock, but the disc shines brightest where the band members decided not to be too smart with the sound. Like in an unexpected duet with Charlotte Gainsbourg.

Igor Yakovenko – “False Sonatas”

In 2020, we listened to many albums recorded in home studios and somehow inspired by self-isolation. But “False Sonatas” by pianist and composer Igor Yakovenko would not have existed without his last year’s trip to the North Sea coast, to the English county of Suffolk, where the British composer Benjamin Britten spent most of his life. Inspired by Britten’s places, Yakovenko immersed himself in the biography and work of the Briton: he studied his archives, listened to works and even lived for some time in his estate – this is how False Sonatas were born in an internal dialogue with Britten. With the title of the album, the composer wanted to emphasize at the same time the connection and divergence between classical and modern music.

“Uncle Montague’s Scary Tales”

Snow continues to fill Moscow, and it seems that this is the best time to get the whole family together and spend the evening reading Uncle Montague’s Scary Tales, or rather Chris Priestley, who wrote this collection. They immerse you in the atmosphere of good old Victorian England, where every castle and mansion has at least one macabre story.