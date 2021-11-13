“To the money”. Meghan Markle’s outfit and Oprah Winfrey’s reaction were ridiculed on the web with the help of a meme (video)

The joke turned out to be not just funny, but, in many ways, and ambiguous.

The interview between Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Oprah Winfrey, in which they told a lot of unexpected and frankly scandalous things about the royal court of Great Britain, became not only a reason for discussions around the world, but also fertile ground for memes.

Despite the fact that it was released on March 7th, funny and sometimes rather harsh jokes on the topic of the conversation continue to be published on the networks.

So, recently a new video appeared, in which the authors played the Duchess’s dress, as well as the facial expressions of Megan and Oprah. In the video, Markle and Winfrey talk nicely until a “hello” from a bird arrives on the dress of Prince Harry’s wife, and a white pattern appears on the black outfit. At this point, the expressions on the faces of the participants in the dialogue deserve special attention.

According to the sign, such incidents happen to money. Considering that for this interview the Dukes of Sussex received, according to various sources, from 7 to 9 million dollars, the authors of the meme could well hint at the selflessness of the couple’s revelations.

Recall that for a conversation with the TV presenter, Megan chose a dress from Giorgio Armani for $ 4,700 in black, decorated with white embroidery on the chest and shoulder.

“And tell her to return my waffle iron.” [+–] Photo: Screenshot

However, one dress was not enough. Comedians recalled in social networks about the queen’s gift, which Harry told about. According to him, his great-grandmother gave Archie a waffle iron.

“When I spent £ 32m on my grandson’s wedding and his wife washes your bones with Oprah.” [+–]

The name of Princess Diana also did not stand aside.

“Princess Diana looks at her son from heaven.” [+–] Photo: Screenshot

The excessive emotionality of 67-year-old Oprah Winfrey could not but be reflected in jokes.

They did not forget to insert into the frame and Senator from the state of Vermont Bernie Sanders, whose appearance at the inauguration of US President Joe Biden itself became the talk of the town.

Senator Bernie Sanders was “seated” in the frame [+–] Photo: Screenshot

Yoko Ono: “I destroyed The Beatles.” Meghan Markle: “Hold my beer.” [+–]

We will remind, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry said that at Buckingham Palace they were interested in what the skin of their child would be. The overt accusation of racism against the royal court caused a media scandal. However, Prince William, Harry’s brother, answered all the reporters’ questions that they had “not a racist family.”

In turn, Queen Elizabeth II reacted to Megan’s words that she was allegedly persecuted in the palace, saying that “the whole family is very saddened by what they heard.” However, after the palace staff complained of the heroine’s bullying, the monarch decided to engage an independent law firm to investigate the complaints.