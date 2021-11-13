Most actors make it onto the screen after graduating from acting classes, and begin to achieve success in adulthood. While other celebrities graced screens and magazine covers long before they reached puberty. These child stars began to amass their wealth at a young age, and many have continued to do so in their adult careers. These are the top 10 richest child stars of all time.

Abigail Breslin – net worth: $ 16 million



By age 10, Abigail Breslin had already surpassed some of Hollywood’s most respected actors, earning an Oscar nomination for Little Miss Happiness. Thanks to this recognition, she was able to start asking at least $ 2 million for her movie performances. By the age of 15, Breslin had so much influence that she made a whopping $ 275,000 in just one week filming the hit comedy New Years Eve.

Shirley Temple – net worth: $ 30 million



At the height of her career, Shirley Temple was one of the biggest child stars of her time. From the ages of 3 to 21, Temple starred in over 40 films. She made Hollywood history in 1936 when she was paid $ 50,000 for a painting through a deal with 20th Century Fox. This was an obscene and unheard-of amount at the time, which today would be more than $ 900,000.

Demi Lovato – net worth: $ 33 million



Ever since she appeared on Disney’s Camp Rock and appeared on shows like The X Factor, Demi Lovato’s asking price has skyrocketed. Early in her career, she was paid about $ 12,000 per episode of the sitcom. At the age of 19, she was paid $ 1 million to act as a judge on X Factor.

Frankie Muniz – net worth: $ 40 million



Frankie Muniz found his happiness in one of the most successful sitcoms, Malcolm in the Spotlight. For his seven seasons, Munis has received a huge fee. When the series started in 2000, Muniz paid $ 30,000 per episode. When the series ended in 2006, Muniz was making a solid $ 120,000 per episode.

Rupert Grint – net worth: $ 50 million



All three of the top actors in the Harry Potter films made this list as the franchise has earned an astronomical amount in sales. Rupert Grint, who played Ron Weasley, was only 11 years old when the franchise began. He mostly made his fortune from a franchise that has grown to a whopping $ 50 million.

Selena Gomez – net worth: $ 50 million



Selena is a show business veteran starting at the age of 10. She got her big break on Barney & Friends, where she made $ 3,000 per episode. Her career catapulted with Disney, earning $ 30,000 for an episode of her role in The Wizards of Waverly Place. She went on to amass great fortune as one of the biggest pop stars of her generation.

Emma Watson – net worth: $ 80 million



Another star of the Harry Potter franchise to make this list is Emma Watson, who made more than half of her fortune playing Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter films. Due to its status as secured by the Potter franchise, Emma’s asking price for the film is enough to buy a small, private island. For her role in Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, Watson received $ 3 million and another $ 15 million from the box office.

Daniel Radcliffe – fortune: $ 110 million



Unsurprisingly, the main star of the Harry Potter franchise is raking in mountains of cash. When he started the series, he was paid about $ 145,000 for the very first Harry Potter film. As the fame of his character grew, so did his salary. Over the past two films from eight franchises, Radcliffe has been paid a whopping $ 20 million each. In total, the Harry Potter franchise is worth about $ 8.6 billion at the box office.

Miley Cyrus – net worth: $ 160 million



Miley Cyrus is one of the most successful Disney stars who took her childhood fame and turned it into an entertainment empire. When she started at Disney at the age of 11, she was making $ 15,000 per episode for Hannah Montana. Her revenues skyrocketed with the success of her album Hannah Montana 2: Meet Miley Cyrus, which went triple platinum and grossed over $ 10 million in revenue.

Mary Kate & Ashley Olsen – Net Worth: $ 400 Million



There is not a single child star who could amass such wealth as Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen. At a very young age, just nine months old, the twin sisters earned a total income of $ 2,400 per episode of the sitcom. They made their fortune with a total payment of $ 80,000 per episode of Full House, as well as subsequent ventures such as videos, fashion lines, and other merchandise.