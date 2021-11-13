Torture returned wanted list – Picture of the day – Kommersant

“Kommersant” learned why the founder of the human rights portal Gulagu.net, Vladimir Osechkin, reappeared in the search base of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia. In 2020, he was accused of fraud with money from relatives of prisoners who sought their parole (parole) or improved conditions for them. After the first search in September 2015, Mr. Osechkin left Russia. In July 2020, the Ministry of Internal Affairs put the human rights defender on the international wanted list, but the Interpol commission refused to look for him, indicating that in France, Mr. Osechkin received the status of a political refugee. Again, according to the human rights activist, he was wanted in connection with the torture scandal in the Saratov FSIN institutions.

Vladimir Osechkin said that he left Russia on September 13, 2015, immediately after a search was carried out at his house. “A search with the participation of FSIN officers and FSB operatives was carried out on September 8, after which I decided to move to France,” said Mr. Osechkin. “And I lived there relatively quietly until May 2019.” Then, the human rights activist said, he made a big report in the European Parliament, containing information about the violation of the rights of prisoners and torture, after which the officers of the investigative unit (MC) of the Internal Affairs Directorate for the Northern District of Moscow in October of the same year opened a criminal case under Part 4 of Art. 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (fraud on an especially large scale).

As Vladimir Osechkin explained, it was based on episodes dating back to March 2016, when employees from an insurance company organized by him, designed to help convicts, allegedly accepted large sums of money from 19 of their relatives.

However, later they could not help their relatives.

“This insurance company was created absolutely legally,” explained Mr. Osechkin. But the human rights activist claims that he himself did not take anything, since he has been living in France since 2015. So, Mr. Osechkin is sure that they are trying to involve him in this case illegally. However, officers of the Internal Affairs Directorate do not think so.

On December 27, 2019, together with the operatives, the investigators conducted a search at the insurance company, where they detained its agent Mikhail Shneiderman. As Mr. Osechkin explained to Kommersant, this insurance agent really took insurance premiums from the prisoners’ relatives and received income from this. But he did not embezzle money, but regularly paid insurance sums to the inmates in case of their illness, as well as the payment of lawyers who sought parole for them. But this version did not suit the investigators, and Mr. Shneiderman was sent to a pre-trial detention center on charges of fraud. There, says Mr. Osechkin, his colleague and confessed.

“I don’t know what Mikhail said there (Shneiderman.— “B”), but, according to my information, thanks to this, he has already been transferred to the category of witnesses and in the event of a trial in absentia against me, he will testify, ”Mr. Osechkin is sure. According to him, another person involved in the fraud case was the programmer Anton Fedorov, who was detained in January 2020. “He helped in the work of Gulagu.net,” explained Mr. Osechkin, “but immediately after Anton’s arrest, our website was paralyzed, and all documentation and software were seized.” Six months later, in July 2020, Vladimir Osechkin himself was charged in absentia with a particularly large fraud. At the same time, he claims, the investigation tried for the first time to put him on the international wanted list.

“I had a foreign passport, which expired on July 3, 2020,” said Mr. Osechkin, “so the investigators were sure that I would arrive in Russia by that time. But they didn’t know that I had already received political asylum in France and did not need to renew my passport ”. When it became obvious to the investigators that the return of the fugitive was not worth waiting for, they obtained his arrest in absentia in court, after which they declared him on the federal and then international wanted list. But the Interpol commission refused to accept the request from the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation on the grounds that Mr. Osechkin is under the protection of France.

Vladimir Osechkin explains that law enforcement officers again decided to put him on the wanted list by the fact that from August to November, videos of torture and rape in the Saratov prison hospital and in IK-4 in the Belgorod region were published on the revived site Gulagu.net.

Some of these materials were obtained by a colleague of Vladimir Osechkin from Belarus – Sergei Savelyev. As Kommersant reported, the police accused him of illegal access to computer information (part 2 of article 272 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation) and arrested him in absentia in court for international search. However, the prosecutor’s office found his criminal prosecution unreasonable, canceling the decision to initiate a criminal case.

Moreover, on the basis of torture and bullying, the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation opened several criminal cases against employees of the Federal Penitentiary Service for abuse of office. But the Department of Internal Affairs, according to the human rights activist, reacted to this by initiating a new criminal case against him. “According to my information, now I am accused of almost treason for the fact that these videos allegedly contain secret data on the work of the Federal Penitentiary Service,” Mr. Ovechkin explained to Kommersant, “although only torture was recorded on the video. And on Friday, November 12, my lawyers informed me that I am on the list of wanted persons. ” Kommersant failed to promptly get comments from the Interior Ministry.

