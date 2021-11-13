Toshiba will split into three companies

Following General Electric, another company with a long history, the Japanese Toshiba, announced the division into three businesses, writes The Wall Street Journal.

Under pressure from shareholders, Toshiba has pledged to complete the split into three companies by March 2024. One will deal with infrastructure, the other will deal with electronics, including the manufacture of power semiconductor devices. Finally, the third, which will retain its historical name, will retain a stake in the large flash memory manufacturer Kioxia Holdings.

The decision to divide the troubled business is unlikely to satisfy foreign shareholders, some of whom would prefer the sale of Toshiba to investment funds, which would have conducted the partition much more decisively, writes WSJ. In addition, divided companies will be left with too many directions without obvious synergies. The infrastructure, for example, will include water treatment equipment, transport engineering, power turbines and nuclear power plant maintenance.

General Electric announced the split into three companies this week. The Bell details the reasons and consequences of this decision – and why it became necessary – here.