Tour operator “Mouzenidis Travel” announced the termination of work

The Russian division of the Greek tour operator Mouzenidis Travel – “Mouzenidis Travel” announced the termination of work. This was reported in a joint statement of five legal entities of the Russian company, published on November 12.
The company explained its decision by the fact that it could not fulfill its obligations to tourists. “This year has become the most difficult in the history of the company <...> Now we are not able to continue our work. Therefore, no matter how difficult this step is, we are forced to make a very difficult decision. We officially declare the impossibility of Russian legal entities to fulfill their obligations, ”the statement says. Among the reasons why the company cannot continue to operate are the coronavirus and problems with the host company Mouzenidis Travel in Greece.
Rostourism has excluded five Russian legal entities Mouzenidis Travel from the unified federal register of tour operators, according to the order on the agency’s website. According to the head of the Federal Tourism Agency Zarina Doguzova, this will allow tourists to contact the insurance company and the Association “Tourpomosch” to receive payments. “At the same time, we understand that this will not solve the problem that is on the Greek side today,” she said.
Mouzenidis Travel Greece actually ceased its activities this summer due to a change of leadership and reorganization after the death of Boris Mouzenidis, the founder of the Mouzenidis Group holding, which owns the tour operator, in the spring. According to the Federal Tourism Agency, about 27,000 clients from Russia have transferred about 18 million euros to the Greek company. According to Doguzova, the money was transferred to Greece, but never reached the hotels and airlines. At the same time, the tour operator itself in Greece has suspended its work since the summer of this year.
According to the Association of Tour Operators of Russia (ATOR), the debt to Russian tourists of the representative office of the Greek tour operator Mouzenidis Travel may amount to 23 million euros, Forbes wrote. In the message “Mouzenidis Travel” indicated that the total Russian legal entities of the company are insured for 80.5 million rubles. in the insurance company “Tit”. The company announced that it will negotiate compensation payments. Thus, if all 27,000 victims turn to “Tit” for compensation for failed tours, then from every 100 rubles. they will be paid 3 rubles. 12 kopecks.
This is less than the clients of Natalie Tours, which went bankrupt in 2018, received. Then more than 19,000 tourists demanded from Ingosstrakh, where the financial liability of the main legal entity of the tour operator Panorama Tour was insured for 50 million rubles, compensation for a total amount of about 1 billion rubles. and received 4 rubles. 91 kopecks for every requested 100 rubles.
Russian tourists are protected by two mechanisms of financial guarantees, insurance of the tour operator is one of them, explains Margarita Eremeeva, lawyer of the Tourist Rights Protection Club. According to her, since the legal entities of the tour operator officially announced the suspension of activities, the mechanism of financial guarantees will be activated, according to which the insurance company must pay money to all tourists who submit an application within a month and attach a full package of documents to it – an agreement, receipts, booking documents.
The amount of the refund will depend on how many tourists apply and whether there is enough money for everyone. If not enough, the proportion will be calculated and the more expensive the tour was, the more the tourist will receive, she explains. “The rest of the tourists will have to demand from the tour operator, and he, judging by the suspension of activities, has nothing, so the story of Natalie Tours will repeat itself,” Eremeeva said. She notes that tour operators rarely have any valuable property that can be sold and used for compensation. Therefore, even if a tourist files a claim against the tour operator and wins the amount of damage and moral compensation, he is still unlikely to receive this money. Suing a Greek legal entity from the territory of Russia is very difficult and practically unpromising, the lawyer says.
In addition to insurance coverage, all tour operators also make contributions to the Tour Operator Personal Responsibility Fund. According to the law “On the Basics of Tourism Activities”, the amount of the tour operator’s annual contribution to the personal liability fund is equal to one percent of the total price of a tourism product in the field of outbound tourism for the previous year. Only about 3 million rubles have accumulated in the fund in the name of Mouzenidis Travel, Alexander Osaulenko, director of the Association of Tour Operators in the Field of Outbound Tourism, Turpomosti, told Vedomosti.
He explained that in the case of Mouzenidis Travel, the fund began to form only in 2019, for which minimum entrance fees were charged, and in 2020 and 2021. the government, as one of the measures to support the tourism industry affected by the pandemic, has cut these contributions by four times. While for substantial liability coverage, the funds in the fund must accumulate for 7 years, he notes with reference to the specified law.
Mouzenidis Travel was founded in 1995. According to ATOR, in Russia the company was the largest tour operator on the Greek tourism market. The company is part of the Mouzenidis Group holding.