Two cars collided in the Chelyabinsk region, six people died

2021-11-13T15: 32

2021-11-13T15: 32

2021-11-13T15: 46

incidents

Chelyabinsk region

auto

MOSCOW, November 13 – RIA Novosti. Six people were killed, another was injured in a collision of two cars on the federal highway M-5 “Ural” in the Chelyabinsk region, an emergency services representative told RIA Novosti. It is added that traffic was not blocked.

Chelyabinsk region

2021

accidents, chelyabinsk region, auto