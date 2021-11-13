https://ria.ru/20211113/dtp-1758917190.html
Two cars collided in the Chelyabinsk region, six people died
Two cars collided in the Chelyabinsk region, six people died – RIA Novosti, 11/13/2021
Two cars collided in the Chelyabinsk region, six people died
Six people were killed, another was injured in a collision of two cars on the federal highway M-5 “Ural” in the Chelyabinsk region, RIA Novosti reported … RIA Novosti, 13.11.2021
2021-11-13T15: 32
2021-11-13T15: 32
2021-11-13T15: 46
incidents
Chelyabinsk region
auto
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/05/14/1733181955_0:158:3077:1889_1920x0_80_0_0_58b0310aed33a0115125d3ab62a50537.jpg
MOSCOW, November 13 – RIA Novosti. Six people were killed, another was injured in a collision of two cars on the federal highway M-5 “Ural” in the Chelyabinsk region, an emergency services representative told RIA Novosti. It is added that traffic was not blocked.
https://ria.ru/20211113/dtp-1758881538.html
Chelyabinsk region
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/05/14/1733181955_348 0:3077:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_d80e3e22c1b955ff636b8d27e50241a8.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
accidents, chelyabinsk region, auto
Two cars collided in the Chelyabinsk region, six people died