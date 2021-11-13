Two Russian paratroopers killed in Belarus

In Belarus, two Russian paratroopers were killed during the landing at a military training ground. This was reported by RIA Novosti with reference to the Russian Ministry of Defense.

The department noted that the paratroopers landed on an unfamiliar site near the city of Grodno. According to the Ministry of Defense, because of “a sudden strong wind near the ground, the parachutes of two military men descended.” Both parachute domes went out. One of the paratroopers tried to save both of them with a reserve parachute, but the ground was already too close.

The military were hospitalized after a hard landing, but they could not be saved. Both soldiers were contract soldiers and had highly qualified parachute training instructors, the Defense Ministry said.

Earlier on November 12, the Belarusian telegram channel BYPOL reported that two Russian paratroopers had died while landing at the Gozhsky training ground in the Grodno region of Belarus. One of the paratroopers experienced a “canopy extinguishing” of the parachute.

The Ministry of Defense of Belarus reported that on November 12, Belarusian and Russian will hold exercises at the Gozhsky training ground. It is located near the borders with Poland and Lithuania. The ministry explained the exercise by checking the reaction forces of the Union State due to the “buildup of military activity” near the Belarusian border.

In early November, the migration crisis worsened on the Belarusian-Polish border. Several thousand migrants tried to break through the barbed wire fence and enter Poland. Several groups succeeded, the Polish border guards detained them. Belarus and Poland accused each other of exacerbating the situation.

Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia warned of the risk of a military conflict on the border with Belarus.