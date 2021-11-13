https://ria.ru/20211113/smert-1758868249.html

Depopulation in Ukraine has reached alarming proportions. This statement was made by the leader of the Batkivshchyna party Yulia

MOSCOW, November 13 – RIA Novosti. Depopulation in Ukraine has reached alarming proportions. This statement was made by the leader of the Batkivshchyna party, Yulia Tymoshenko, on the air of the talk show “Great Lvov”. As of September 1, 2021, the population of the country is estimated at 41.3 million people. Earlier, former Prime Minister Mykola Azarov said that “a whole city dies” in the country every year. The politician clarified that at the moment Ukraine has become the poorest country in Europe, although earlier these positions were occupied by Moldova and Albania.

