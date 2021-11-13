https://ria.ru/20211113/smert-1758868249.html
Tymoshenko’s statement, terrible for Ukrainians
Tymoshenko announced the extinction of six cities a year in Ukraine
Tymoshenko's statement, terrible for Ukrainians
Depopulation in Ukraine has reached alarming proportions. This statement was made by the leader of the Batkivshchyna party Yulia on the air of the talk show “The Great Lviv Says” … RIA Novosti, 11/13/2021
MOSCOW, November 13 – RIA Novosti. Depopulation in Ukraine has reached alarming proportions. This statement was made by the leader of the Batkivshchyna party, Yulia Tymoshenko, on the air of the talk show “Great Lvov”. As of September 1, 2021, the population of the country is estimated at 41.3 million people. Earlier, former Prime Minister Mykola Azarov said that “a whole city dies” in the country every year. The politician clarified that at the moment Ukraine has become the poorest country in Europe, although earlier these positions were occupied by Moldova and Albania.
