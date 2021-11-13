Ukraine announced the “engineering arrangement” of the border with Belarus – RBK

The head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine said that while inspecting the state border, he saw border guards, National Guard and police officers, but there are no structures there.

The migration crisis on the border of Belarus and the European Union has exacerbated the problem of arranging the borders of Ukraine. This was stated by the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Denis Monastyrsky in the “Right to Power” program on the “1 + 1” TV channel.

“This is our common task <...>, next year to build the border between Ukraine and Russia and between Ukraine and the Republic of Belarus. We are talking about more than a thousand kilometers of the state border, ”he said.

According to Monastyrsky, to date, the authorities have identified about ten areas where the flow of illegal migrants to the Ukrainian border is possible. He stressed that, first of all, the units of the border guards, the National Guard and the police will be strengthened. The Ukrainian authorities are also planning to train territorial defense units in areas bordering Belarus.

Monastyrsky clarified on the air of the program “Freedom of Speech by Savik Shuster” on YouTube that in 2022 it is planned to arrange the engineering of the border on the Ukrainian-Belarusian and Ukrainian-Russian sections.

The minister called the Ukrainian borders the symbolic borders of the EU, which Kiev must defend.