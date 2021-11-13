Ukraine has found a replacement for Russian gas

https://ria.ru/20211113/gaz-1758873751.html

Ukraine found a way to escape in winter

MOSCOW, November 13 – RIA Novosti. In the event of a gas shortage during the heating season, Ukraine can buy fuel in Slovakia, Deputy Energy Minister Maxim Nemchinov said on the air of the 1 + 1 TV channel. “Today we have enough natural gas in our storage facilities. I also want to emphasize that even in the event of a deficit, we have the opportunity to import it, “he said. The Deputy Minister explained that it is possible to import fuel from Slovakia. He also stated that the Ukrainian “Naftogaz” has sufficient funds and reserved GTS capacities to carry out purchases. At the same time, he added that the projected price of gas that Ukraine can purchase at the end of winter is about 26 thousand hryvnia (about a thousand dollars) per thousand cubic meters. Earlier, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denis Shmygal said that he had discussed with his Slovak counterpart Eduard Heger the possibility of increasing gas supplies to Ukraine. Since the end of 2015, Kiev has not been buying gas from Russia directly, but receives it through the so-called virtual reverse, taking it from transit volumes going to Europe. It is cheaper than physical reverse, but more expensive than direct deliveries. Nevertheless, the Ukrainian authorities say that importing fuel directly from Russia would jeopardize the country’s sovereignty. By the end of October, natural gas reserves in Ukraine’s UGS facilities stood at about 18.5 billion cubic meters, more than a third less than last year. At the same time, as of November 9, the volume decreased to 17.6 billion.

