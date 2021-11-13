Ukraine signed a contract with Turkey for the supply of an engine for a deck drone

“We have signed a contract with the leading Ukrainian company Ivchenko-Progress for the supply of AI-322F turbojet engines and the integration of AI-25TLT turbojet engines for our project for the production of percussion UAVs,” Baykar Makina said. The head of the company, Haluk Bayraktar, noted that “effective cooperation” has been established between the companies.

It is reported that the Turkish promising unmanned fighter MIUS will be equipped with Ukrainian engines. The project of the apparatus, intended for arming aircraft carriers, was presented in July this year. Its maiden flight is expected in 2023.

“In general, Ukraine is trying to establish military-technical cooperation with foreign partners. Turkey is building corvettes, developing a program for building unmanned aerial vehicles – most of what they can offer goes to Ukraine, – Alexander Ermakov, an expert of the Russian International Affairs Council (RIAC), told Gazeta.ru. “Ukraine, on the other hand, is engaged in engine building in completely different areas: it is trying to sell engines for tanks to Turkey, and not just engines for drones. The story with the current contract is vague. The question is whether the MIUS unmanned fighter project will be completed at all.

The Turkish unmanned fighter MIUS manufactured by Baykar Makina is in the development stage. The company stated that

the drone will be able to develop supersonic speed and fly at high altitudes. It is planned to equip MIUS with an artificial intelligence algorithm for independent decision-making during operations.

“Turkish drone MIUS – picture for presentations. On the one hand, Turkey has good value for money business work programs that they successfully sell and promote in the media, such as Bayraktar drones. On the other hand, there are projects like this unmanned fighter designed to illustrate Turkish-Ottoman power. Turkey has announced that it will assemble a fifth generation fighter for 15 years, but all that changes is their foreign partners, ”Yermakov said.

The expert explained that Turkey has begun to develop a project of a carrier-based drone against the background of the construction of the Anadolu aircraft carrier.

The ship is scheduled to be handed over to the fleet in 2022. The Anadolu air wing was supposed to consist of the American F-35B carrier-based fighters, a special modification for springboard aircraft carriers. But the United States excluded Turkey from the F-35 program after the country acquired the Russian S-400 air defense systems. Turkey said it will “replace American aircraft with its own drones.”

“Now the Turks are tearing at their vests, declaring that they do not need the F-35. But since it is technically difficult for Turkey to make a real carrier-based fighter, they are talking about developing a drone, ”Yermakov said.

According to an expert in the field of unmanned aerial vehicles, Denis Fedutinov, bilateral cooperation between Turkey and Ukraine on unmanned aerial vehicles is dictated by political motives.

“Turkey, against the background of the use of Bayraktar TV2 in Nagorno-Karabakh, faced sanctions pressure from a number of suppliers of subsystems, including engines. To minimize such risks, Ukraine was chosen as a more flexible and less scrupulous partner in matters of ethical plan, while having a mutual interest in cooperation, “Fedutinov is sure.

Now the construction of Bayraktar TV2, notes a number of American and European media outlets, is temporarily suspended – Canada has ceased to supply Turkey with engines and an optoelectronic system for these drones.

“The Ukrainian engines in question are just a small development of the still Soviet AI-25 engine, which was developed in Progress back in the 1960s. And it has been in operation since that time. For example, on the Yak-40. In the 90s Kiev sold them to Pakistan and the Chinese. This does not mean that they are outdated. For a UAV, this is a good option. Soviet engines, one might say, will give Turkish drones a new life. If everything works out, “retired Air Force Major General Nikolai Rozhkov, a former researcher at the 30th Central Research Institute of the Russian Defense Ministry, told Gazeta.Ru.