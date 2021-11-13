Ukrainian Ambassador accused Europe of “colonialism”

https://ria.ru/20211113/melnik-1758870614.html

Kiev infuriated Europe's plan to colonize Ukraine

MOSCOW, November 13 – RIA Novosti. Bundestag Deputy Niels Schmid’s proposal to send migrants from the Polish-Belarusian border to Ukraine is a manifestation of “German colonialism” and “double standards,” Ukrainian Ambassador to Germany Andriy Melnyk said on radio Deutschlandfunk. the public in this ridiculous initiative is that our government was not even asked, it was not even consulted. This is a sign of lack of respect, as some say – arrogance towards Ukraine, “Melnyk emphasized. According to him, in Schmid’s proposal “there are certain notes of German colonialism” that are well known to Ukrainians from the dark times of the “war of destruction” (the Great Patriotic War. – Ed.). “At that time our country was considered a” living space ” politicians see us not as equal partners, but as a territory in the neighborhood, in some way a dump for migrants, so that they are not in in any case did not fall into the EU. And here we see clear double standards, “the diplomat said. Melnik also reproached the European Union for inadequate, in his opinion, response to the refugee situation, adding that Kiev is ready to discuss an official proposal on migrants from Brussels, if received. Recently Lithuania, Latvia and Poland reported an increase in the number of detained illegal migrants on the border with Belarus, accused Minsk of creating a migration crisis. Minsk denies all accusations. In connection with the situation, the President of Poland introduced a state of emergency on the territories bordering Belarus, to protect the border the army and the police were involved. President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko noted that Minsk will no longer restrain the flow of illegal migrants to the EU countries: because of the Western sanctions, there is “no money, no strength.” The border guards of Belarus have repeatedly announced the forced expulsion of migrants by Lithuania, Poland and Latvia to the Belarusian territory.

