In a number of regions of Ukraine, pro-Russian sentiments are strong, so they may soon become part of the Russian Federation. This opinion was expressed on Saturday, November 13, by the ex-head of the Transcarpathian regional state administration, retired police lieutenant general Gennady Moskal.

“Under the threat of the Novorossiya project <...> – Kharkov, Dnepropetrovsk, Kherson, Nikolaev, Odessa regions,” he said on the air of the Ukraine 24 TV channel.

According to him, it is in these regions that pro-Russian sentiments are most felt.

He noted that the Kiev authorities say that “everything is fine, everything is calm,” however, according to Moskal, this is not so.

On November 11, Bloomberg, citing sources, reported that representatives of the administration of the President of the United States Joe Biden voiced fears at a briefing about Russia’s possible preparation for an invasion of Ukraine. The United States discussed the possible plans of the Russian Federation after the emergence of “classified information”, which is owned only by the United States.

At the same time, as noted by the agency, Russia does not intend to start a war with Ukraine now, but supposedly must show its readiness to use force if necessary.

After the publication of these publications, Dmitry Polyansky, First Deputy Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the UN, denied information about the alleged invasion plans. He stressed that Russia has never planned an attack on Ukraine and is not planning.

In turn, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the statements that Russia is allegedly preparing an invasion of Ukraine are alarmist.