The regions of Ukraine that may become part of Russia are named

2021-11-13T16: 23

2021-11-13T16: 23

2021-11-13T17: 42

MOSCOW, November 13 – RIA Novosti. Former head of the Transcarpathian regional state administration, retired police lieutenant general Gennady Moskal, listed the regions of Ukraine that may become part of Russia. The Kiev authorities say that “everything is fine, everything is calm,” however, according to Moskal, this is not so. “Under the threat of the Novorossiya project & lt; … & gt; – Kharkiv, Dnepropetrovsk, Kherson, Nikolaev, Odessa regions”, – he said on the air of the TV channel “Ukraine 24”. The general explained that these are regions in which pro-Russian sentiments are strong. historian and academician of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine Petr Tolochko warned about the risk of the collapse of the state. The specialist called the situation unnatural in which Ukrainians are breaking away from the Eastern Slavic Orthodox “mainland” and striving for Western Europe, in which they will not be able to take root. According to the historian, with such a development of events, Kiev may lose a number of territories, especially along the borders of Novorossia and the Donetsk-Kryvyi Rih Republic.

