Ukrainian opposition criticized Kiev for refusing to support resolution in GA

2021-11-13T18: 40

2021-11-13T18: 40

2021-11-13T18: 50

KIEV, November 13 – RIA Novosti. The Ukrainian party “Opposition Platform for Life” called it a crime Kiev’s decision not to support the Russian draft resolution of the UN General Assembly on combating the glorification of Nazism, the party’s press service said on Saturday. draft resolution on combating the glorification of Nazism. However, two countries opposed it – the United States and Ukraine. The document recommends that countries take concrete measures, including in the legislative field and in the field of education, to prevent a revision of the results of the Second World War and the denial of crimes against humanity, as well as war crimes committed during the Second World War. The authors of the document strongly condemn incidents related to the glorification and propaganda of Nazism, in particular the application of graffiti and drawings of pro-Nazi content, including on monuments to the victims of World War II. The party also called the decision of Kiev a crime against its own people. “Opposition Platform – Takes For Life the systemic policy of the authorities opposing the condemnation of the glorification of Nazism and neo-Nazism as a crime against their people, a public act of renouncing the exploits of millions of Ukrainian soldiers and civilians – a people who suffered some of the greatest losses during the Great Patriotic War. plundering Ukraine, transferring it under external control, destroying medicine, science, industrial potential, as well as the historical memory of the people, “the party summed up.

