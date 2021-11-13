https://ria.ru/20211113/rezolyutsiya-1758938385.html
Ukrainian opposition criticized Kiev for refusing to support resolution in GA
Ukrainian opposition criticized Kiev for refusing to support the resolution in GA – RIA Novosti, 11/13/2021
Ukrainian opposition criticized Kiev for refusing to support resolution in GA
Ukrainian party “Opposition Platform for Life” called Kiev’s decision not to support the Russian draft resolution of the UN General Assembly a crime RIA Novosti, 13.11.2021
2021-11-13T18: 40
2021-11-13T18: 40
2021-11-13T18: 50
in the world
Ukraine
Kiev
USA
UN
united nations general assembly
opposition platform – for life
Russia
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/155955/21/1559552189_0:151:3072:1879_1920x0_80_0_0_4cad11969ac8556447a234035b8d1a4d.jpg
KIEV, November 13 – RIA Novosti. The Ukrainian party “Opposition Platform for Life” called it a crime Kiev’s decision not to support the Russian draft resolution of the UN General Assembly on combating the glorification of Nazism, the party’s press service said on Saturday. draft resolution on combating the glorification of Nazism. However, two countries opposed it – the United States and Ukraine. The document recommends that countries take concrete measures, including in the legislative field and in the field of education, to prevent a revision of the results of the Second World War and the denial of crimes against humanity, as well as war crimes committed during the Second World War. The authors of the document strongly condemn incidents related to the glorification and propaganda of Nazism, in particular the application of graffiti and drawings of pro-Nazi content, including on monuments to the victims of World War II. The party also called the decision of Kiev a crime against its own people. “Opposition Platform – Takes For Life the systemic policy of the authorities opposing the condemnation of the glorification of Nazism and neo-Nazism as a crime against their people, a public act of renouncing the exploits of millions of Ukrainian soldiers and civilians – a people who suffered some of the greatest losses during the Great Patriotic War. plundering Ukraine, transferring it under external control, destroying medicine, science, industrial potential, as well as the historical memory of the people, “the party summed up.
https://ria.ru/20211101/oon-1757281182.html
Ukraine
Kiev
USA
Russia
Moscow
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/155955/21/1559552189_0-0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d329756c17d682b4f1641f1cf28b6085.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
in the world, ukraine, kiev, usa, united nations, united nations general assembly, opposition platform – for life, russia, moscow
Ukrainian opposition criticized Kiev for refusing to support resolution in GA