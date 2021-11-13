https://ria.ru/20211113/natsizm-1758877647.html

US considers Nazi propaganda to be freedom of expression, Foreign Ministry said

UN, 13 Nov – RIA Novosti. The United States, during its consultations at the UN General Assembly, stated that the propaganda of Nazism is only a manifestation of freedom of expression, Grigory Lukyantsev, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Commissioner for Human Rights, Democracy and the Rule of Law, Deputy Director of the Department for Humanitarian Cooperation and Human Rights, told reporters. The Third Committee of the UN General Assembly on Social and Humanitarian Issues approved by a majority vote the Russian draft resolution on combating the glorification of Nazism. However, two countries opposed it – the United States and Ukraine. The document recommends that countries take concrete measures, including in the legislative field and in the field of education, to prevent a revision of the results of the Second World War and the denial of crimes against humanity, as well as war crimes committed during the Second World War. The authors of the document strongly condemn incidents related to the glorification and propaganda of Nazism, in particular the application of graffiti and drawings of pro-Nazi content, including on monuments to the victims of World War II. on the supposedly sacred right to freedom of expression, which is also called freedom of speech. They refer to the first amendment of the US Constitution. And in general they say that maybe Nazi propaganda is bad, but it is just a manifestation of freedom of expression. It’s sad enough to hear this, “said Lukyantsev. He expressed disappointment that such statements from the American side were made on Friday, immediately after the Veterans Day was celebrated in the United States.” Every year we are told that it is good either to abandon this initiative altogether (resolutions against the glorification of Nazism – ed.), or to adopt it once every two years. We would not put forward this initiative, ”the diplomat said. Answering the question whether Moscow believes that neo-Nazi sentiments are growing in the world, Lukyantsev said: “Unfortunately, yes.”

