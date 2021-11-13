https://ria.ru/20211113/intel-1758874102.html

US rejects Intel plan to expand production in China, media reported

US rejected Intel’s plan to expand production in China, media reported – RIA Novosti, 11/13/2021

US rejects Intel plan to expand production in China, media reported

The administration of US President Joe Biden rejected the plan of the American company Intel, one of the world’s largest manufacturers of computer components, according to … RIA Novosti, 11/13/2021

2021-11-13T06: 23

2021-11-13T06: 23

2021-11-13T06: 23

in the world

technologies

USA

China

joe biden

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/147866/10/1478661007_0:169:3240:1992_1920x0_80_0_0_38d35965cb1dc94516045627d7a7fdfa.jpg

WASHINGTON, November 13 – RIA Novosti. US President Joe Biden’s administration has rejected a plan by US-based Intel, one of the world’s largest manufacturers of computer components, to expand production in China, Bloomberg reported, citing sources familiar with the discussions, but the plan was rejected for security reasons. Thus, the idea proposed to solve the problem of the shortage of chips in the United States remained unfulfilled. Sources noted that Intel proposed using a plant in the Chinese city of Chengdu to produce silicon wafers. Production, the agency emphasizes, could have been launched by the end of 2022, which could ease the global supply crisis. was founded in 1968. It manufactures a wide variety of electronic devices and computer components, including microprocessors. The company employs about 110 thousand people.

https://ria.ru/20211026/kitay-1756203603.html

USA

China

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/147866/10/1478661007_181 0:3061:2160_1920x0_80_0_0_4ab3f36a53499e9c3e1bdac224e94b67.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

in the world, technology, usa, china, joe biden