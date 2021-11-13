“We will immediately run away”: the British spoke about the war with Russia

Readers of The Times commented on the sensational interview of the head of the General Staff of the British Armed Forces, General Nick Carter, who said that a full-scale military conflict could occur between the West and Russia due to “chance”. Carter also stressed that now the situation is even more tense than during the Cold War, as the rules have changed, and the world has turned from a bipolar to a multipolar one.

The background for these statements by Carter was the situation on the border between Poland and Belarus, where thousands of migrants are trying to get into the EU, and, as many in the West believe, Russia is again to blame for this. Meanwhile, the British Ministry of Defense has sent a group of military personnel to the border of the two countries to prompt decisions to Polish specialists.

Many Western readers – British and American – were unhappy with Carter’s statements. “As long as Putin is in charge of Russia, there will be no“ random war ”. He knows exactly what he is doing “,” This is just ridiculous! We will immediately run away to hell at the first mention of a possible participation in the war against Russia. We have only one tank left, an aircraft carrier that does not work very well, and three old fighters “,” We love wars – just let these wars go further from our borders, “the readers write.

However, Carter got it not only for aggravating the situation, but also for the reforms, which resulted in the reduction of the British army, as noted by some Britons.