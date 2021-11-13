What’s the trend with Keanu Reeves and Stas Baretsky about the Super Mario Brothers cartoon

Memodels have shared their vision of casting for the Super Mario Bros. cartoon based on the cult game Super Mario Bros., and now there are photo-toads with stars on the Web, which, according to the picchers, would ideally fit into the universe of the plumber brothers. For example, in a comic casting, the star of “The Matrix” Keanu Reeves and Russian showman Stas Baretsky could voice the negative characters Waluigi and King Kupu.

At the end of December 2021, all fans of the adventures of the Italian-American plumber brothers Mario and Luigi will see the release of the Super Mario Brothers cartoon based on the cult game. The lead role will be voiced by American actor Chris Pratt, as previously reported to Medialeaks. Some netizens attacked the star with criticism, because, according to some commentators, the artist’s reputation leaves much to be desired.

The full cast of actors who will voice the key characters of the cartoon is also known. The voice of actress Anya Taylor-Joy will be spoken by Princess Peach, King Koopa, or Bowser – by the voice of comedian Jack Black, and the star of the film “Pacific Rim” Charlie Day will speak for brother Mario Luigi.

But the Memodels had their own vision of the cast, and they showed who, in their opinion, could voice the cartoon. For example, in one of the telegram channels, blnkmd, a picture appeared with a Russian actor who would fit the role of the main character, Mario.

According to the Memodel from the Telegram channel, he would be perfectly played by the star of the Russian TV series “Kitchen” Dmitry Nazarov, whose lush mustache looks like the vegetation on Mario’s face.

What adventures are there without a villain to fight to get to the princess? In the game about the Mario brothers, the main antagonist was King Koopa, or Bowser, from a race of evil tortoise-like creatures.

And the memodels found their own version of his role – in the telegram channel into the void because i’m annoyed a snapshot of showman Stas Baretsky, known for his ability to bite cans of beer with his teeth, appeared.

In the game, one of Luigi’s brothers has an antipode – a hero named Valuigi, a man with a bad and envious character.

For the role of a lanky antihero, according to a redditor with a nickname BarnesJacob, Keanu Reeves might do. Indeed, there is little resemblance between an actor and a video game character.

The jokers did not forget about the antipode of Mario – Vario, who in the game universe is called the evil double of the protagonist.

The actor for this role was also picked up on Reddit – the robust Vario, according to the platform user, could be played by the comedian Danny DeVito.

A prototype was also found for Twomp – a large gray square stone. An animated character whose surface is covered with thorns tries to prevent the Mario brothers when they get to the castle.

It is quite expected that for the role of Twomp one of the Twitter users proposed Dwayne Rock Johnson, painting the photo with the actor in black and gray tones – probably for more similarity.

However, the line-up of the voice actors has already been approved, and it is unlikely that the memos will be able to see the battle between Stas Baretsky and Dmitry Nazarov in the roles of Bowser and Mario.

In the meantime, fans are waiting for the release of the cartoon, the robot collects a fresco depicting the plumber brothers from 100 thousand dominoes. Medialeaks showed how a machine does it in just a day.