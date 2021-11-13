“While the West is on vacation”: Zelensky’s office fears an “attack” by Russia

https://ria.ru/20211113/ukraina-1758903024.html

Ukraine froze in horror because of Russia’s “Christmas surprise”

“While the West is on vacation”: Zelensky’s office is afraid of an “attack” by Russia – RIA Novosti, 11/13/2021

The maneuvers of Russia and Belarus near the borders with the European Union pose a serious danger to Kiev. Oleksiy RIA Novosti, freelance advisor to the head of the office of the President of Ukraine, 11/13/2021

2021-11-13T13: 01

2021-11-13T13: 01

2021-11-13T14: 28

Kiev

Belarus

vladimir putin

European Union

NATO

ministry of defense of belarus

Russia

Alexey Arrestovich

MOSCOW, November 13 – RIA Novosti. The maneuvers of Russia and Belarus near the borders with the European Union pose a serious danger to Kiev. Oleksiy Arestovich, a freelance adviser to the head of the Ukrainian presidential office, said this on the Politeka YouTube channel. According to him, Moscow and Minsk are creating a “cut-off flank” from NATO, which will not be able to quickly respond to what is happening. After that, the left-bank Ukraine will first of all be in the risk zone, and the escalation will happen faster than it might seem, he stressed. “I think that the real terms are Catholic Christmas, when the West will be on vacation, and it will be very difficult to get together and make a decision . & lt; … & gt; The strike is likely to converge on the Dnieper. From the Crimea to Energodar, and from the north to Cherkassy and the Dnieper, “Arestovich said, noting that the purpose of the” attack “would be to create a political crisis in Kiev , the overthrow of Zelensky and the formation of a “puppet” government. Earlier, the Ministry of Defense of Belarus announced the beginning of joint exercises with Russia near the western border of the republic. Paratroopers from both countries take part in the maneuvers, Il-76 aircraft of the Russian military transport aviation, as well as helicopters of the Air Force and Air Defense Forces of Belarus are involved.As Vladimir Putin noted, Moscow and Minsk conduct planned exercises on an ongoing basis and strategic aviation regularly flies on its own. routes. He also called the statements warning that Russia was preparing an invasion of Ukraine as alarmist.

Kiev

Belarus

Russia

2021

kiev, belarus, vladimir putin, european union, nato, ministry of defense of belarus, russia, alexey arrestovich