Why do the stars regret the cosmetic procedures done :: Health :: RBC Style

Everyone has the right to do whatever he wants with his appearance and not pay attention to others. We are not talking about the fact that cosmetic modifications are bad, but about what consequences they may have for appearance and health.

The case of Linda Evangelista [1] showed that even celebrities, who must have nearly limitless resources to select the best specialists and access the most advanced procedures, are not immune to plastic surgery regrets. Today they are ready to speak openly about it.

Jane Fonda

In 2011, Jane Fonda said that cosmetic surgeries helped her to bring her appearance in line with her internal state. [2]… She was tired of looking tired even when she felt completely rested. The actress removed bags under her eyes, corrected her chin and neck, made a new haircut and “bought” herself a few more years. Jane Fonda treated herself with humor, spoke openly about plastic, but repeated that she was not proud of it [3], [4]… She didn’t like the fact that changes in appearance were necessary to improve self-esteem, that how she felt depends on them: she would like to have the courage not to have surgery. In 2020, Jane Fonda announced that she would no longer go under the knife. [5]… After a long journey that involved fighting bulimia, she is finally ready to accept herself and her appearance.

Melanie Griffith

Deciding on plastic surgery can be challenging. But it can be even harder to stop. Melanie Griffith said that she was carried away by improving her appearance and did not notice how she began to do what she herself no longer liked [6]… She realized that she had gone too far only when she saw comments from the outside: “My God, what has she done?” Then the actress turned to another doctor, asked to remove the consequences of unsuccessful operations. (No, that doesn’t mean leaving negative comments about other people’s appearance.)

Melanie Griffith in the movie “Business Woman”, 1988 © Kinopoisk

Kylie Jenner

You can get carried away with less serious manipulations. Kylie Jenner admits she went too far with lip augmentation [7]… The sisters told Kylie that she needed to stop. She had to go back to the doctor and reduce the scale of the change.

Jamie Lee Curtis

It’s amazing what misplaced comments can lead to. The cameraman once told Jamie Lee Curtis that he would not film her because the actress’s eyes looked too swollen. [8]… She felt ashamed and humiliated and went for an operation to remove bags under her eyes. Then she was prescribed a potent pain reliever, to which Lee Curtis subsequently became addicted. It took her a long time to realize this addiction, understand its danger and begin to fight [9]… Now Jamie Lee Curtis is not only in favor of natural beauty, but also against the very concept of “anti-age”. She believes that we are all getting older, and not admit it is ridiculous. [10]…

Reid Ewing

Before the operation, you need to collect as much information as possible about how it will go, what to expect and how to prepare for the postoperative period. And also find out what exactly you need to “fix”: the body or your idea of ​​it. This is all faced by actor Reid Ewing. At 19, he went on his first plastic surgery, hoping that he would soon become a copy of Brad Pitt. [11]… As a result, Ewing was forced into hiding for two weeks, as he had to wear a bandage on his face, and then found that the result was not at all happy with him. This was followed by another series of operations, each of which was supposed to correct the mistakes of the previous one, but only led to new problems. It felt like an addiction. Reid Ewing suffered from body dysmorphia, an eating disorder and a family history of obsessive-compulsive disorder. But none of the doctors who operated on him asked about this. Now Reid is sure that instead of going to the operating table, he should have consulted with a psychologist. He regrets that he has begun to change his appearance at all.

2010 © Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images 2020 © Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Jennifer Gray

The actress, who became famous after Dirty Dancing (1987), performed two operations to change the shape of the nose in the early 90s – the second was required in order to eliminate the shortcomings of the first [12]… According to Jennifer Gray, she walked into the plastic surgeon’s office as a celebrity and left as nobody. It was as if she had become invisible or a participant in a witness protection program. Friends did not recognize her. This negatively affected her acting career, and Gray even considered changing her name and restarting her. As a result, the actress did not do this and continued to act, but this case shows that the consequences of operations do not always end after the edema subsides and hematomas resolve.

Jennifer Gray in Dirty Dancing, 1987 © Kinopoisk 2021 © Amy Sussman / Getty Images