Why was Roman Bas, the killer who escaped from IK-12 in Nizhny Tagil, kept in a colony-settlement, although he was sentenced to a maximum security colony? | e1.ru

The day before, November 12, from the Tagil colony-settlement IR-12 the killer Roman Bas escaped. There he served a ten-year sentence. At the same time, the court sentenced him to imprisonment in a strict regime colony.

Bas managed to escape to freedom precisely because he was a settler. But how did it happen that a criminal convicted under a grave article was in such lenient conditions?

We turned for a comment to the press service of the regional GUFSIN.

– This person is serving a sentence at the site of the colony-settlement. I emphasize: on the site. Russian legislation stipulates that if a person has proven himself well within a certain period of time in places of deprivation of liberty, then he can be transferred to such a site. It does not depend on whether he is a thief, rapist or murderer. And this is not decided by the head of the colony, it is always a court decision. If the convict was transferred to a colony-settlement, it means that while serving his sentence, he did not compromise himself in any way. It should be remembered that the settlers are a separate type of convict. They are allowed to have cash and wear civilian clothes. By the way, most people serve their sentences in principle without imprisonment, they live in apartments next to us. We are talking about conditionally sentenced prisoners. You may or may not believe it, but it is so, – explained Alexander Levchenko, head of the press service of the Main Directorate of the Federal Penitentiary Service of Russia for the Sverdlovsk Region.