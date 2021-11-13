Will Smith gave part of his royalties to the actors of the movie “King Richard”

Actor, director, producer and musician Will Smith touched fans with a sweeping gesture. Smith from his own money compensated the actors of the movie “King Richard” for the lost bonuses, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

A film about the childhood of tennis players Serena and Venus Williams will be released worldwide on November 19, 2021. Will Smith produced the film, and also played the main role in it – the father of famous athletes.

When Smith received a fee for his work (according to the publication, the amount was about $ 40 million), he personally wrote the cast of “King Richard” checks. The money was received by actresses Saniya Sidney and Demi Singleton, playing the roles of sisters, as well as Tony Goldwin, Onzhanyu Ellis, John Bernthal and others.

Neither Smith himself nor his representatives commented on this fact.

As a reminder, the management of Warner Bros. moved to a hybrid film distribution model. This means that now, along with the premiere of the film in cinemas, the novelty is almost simultaneously available on popular streaming services such as Netflix, HBO and the like. Many Hollywood actors and actresses were outraged by this fact, because thereby they receive less money (the stars have interest only from the film distribution). King Richard is also due out in theaters on November 19 and will be released on HBO Max on the same day.

Hybrid filming was invented as a result of the coronavirus 2020, which was the worst for the film business since the Second World War. Due to the massive closure of cinemas and lower box office receipts, filmmakers have decided to focus on streaming services.

The story received a wide response after the scandal with Scarlett Johansson. The actress filed a lawsuit against Disney, accusing the company that due to the simultaneous release of “Black Widow” in cinemas and on the Internet, she lost tens of millions of dollars, which accounted for percent of the fees. Later the conflict was settled, Johansson obtained additional compensation. And Disney, in turn, promised to renegotiate future contracts with the actors.