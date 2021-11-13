Will Smith’s daughter Willow came out: “The main

The daughter of Hollywood star, actor Will Smith – Willow Smith – spoke frankly about her relationship to love, marriage and sex on the show Red Table Talk. She will turn 21 this fall. The actress and singer stated that she is polyamorous and that she has already explained her position to her 49-year-old mother Jada Pinkett-Smith and 67-year-old grandmother Adrienne Banfield-Norris. They were with Willow in the studio, but did not clearly answer how they feel about the choice of their daughter and granddaughter.

In polyamory, I feel the main thing is the freedom to choose honest relationships. Why enter into a monogamous relationship just because everyone around you says it’s right. Analyzing polyamory, you understand that the main reason for divorce is infidelity, ”Willow said emotionally.

Willow Smith at the show

Polyamory is a form of non-monogamy, in which the possibility of love relationships with several people at the same time is allowed, but always with the consent and approval of all participants in the love polyhedron. People who accept this system of views on love are called many lovers. The main difference between polyamory and polygamy is that its adherents base the first on love and a conscious attitude towards it. Willow Smith believes that polyamory is a more honest and open form of relationships between people.

Let me give you an example. Let’s say you don’t always want sex, but your partner does. And what, you say – just because I don’t have such needs, and you shouldn’t have them either !? – said the girl and added that in her environment only she is polyamorous, although she has less sex than her friends. And to the mother’s question about how many novels she could have at the same time, she replied that “hardly more than two.”

Trey Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith and Will Smith

Willow Smith also admitted that she considers the institution of marriage outdated and not very acceptable for herself:

The topic of marriage annoys me. I could get married in one single case – if I and my partner or partners come to help people and for this it will be necessary to combine our finances.Recall that earlier Willow, simultaneously with his mother Jada Pinkett Smith, confessed to a sexual attraction to women. At the same time, the 20-year-old daughter of the artists added that she had not yet been in a relationship with girls.