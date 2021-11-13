Woman abandoning children with trucker dies in road accident | News | News

A woman who left her children in a car with a trucker on the highway to Orekhovo-Zuevo died in an accident. This was reported on November 13 by the press service of the Moscow Region Prosecutor’s Office.

According to REN TV, on the evening of November 8, a woman who happened to be in the city of Vladimir ran across the road in the wrong place and fell under the wheels of a VAZ car. An interlocutor familiar with the situation said that she died on the spot.

The prosecutor’s office said that the children are currently placed in a resource family. A circle of blood relatives is established to resolve the issue of transferring children to them.

In addition, the audit established that after the police received an application to search for a woman and children, no timely measures were taken to establish the circumstances of the disappearance of minors and to examine the living conditions of the family. This became one of the conditions for finding children in a dangerous situation.

The fact that the mother left her two children in the trucker’s car on the highway to Orekhovo-Zuevo became known on November 11. It was reported that the woman asked the driver to give her a ride along with her five-year-old daughter and eight-year-old son. On the way, she asked to stop, got out of the car and did not return. Then the driver called the police. It turned out that the children were from the city of Ivanovo.

Later, the man said that there was no sign that the woman would decide to leave the children in the car. However, on the way, she began to behave inappropriately and beat the children, and then suddenly announced that she needed to go to Ivanovo, and asked the driver to catch her car. The trucker went to meet and asked another trucker to take the family away, but the woman decided to leave without the children.