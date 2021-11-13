Women’s secrets: The heroine is not who she seems

Spoilers are possible in the text.

By the International Women’s Day “KinoReporter” has collected 8 films, the heroines of which are not what they seem at first glance. The variety of characters is striking: from an alien in a female shell and an angel to an unbalanced prostitute and a supreme witch.

Mia Wasikowska – Jackie, Piercing

Mia Wasikowska is not the first time to play girls who keep a secret or bear the imprint of a long-standing injury. Sometimes her heroines are transformed in the course of the narrative, like India Stoker from “Vicious Games”, sometimes they just break the templates, like Penelope from “The Maid”, to which self-confident dorks do not want to listen to.

However, the most exaggerated example is Jackie from Piercing – a prostitute whom the family man Reed (Christopher Abbott), who finally decided to kill at least someone, recklessly considered an easy prey. After the absurd plot and surrealistic grinding of the characters (followed by a visit to the hospital) from the black comedy, the film adaptation of Ryu Murakami’s story becomes more rigid, and Jackie and Reed unexpectedly switch places for each other.

Danielle Darier – Grandmother, “8 Women”

Paradoxically, the heroine Danielle Darier is perhaps the most charming example of a woman who keeps a terrible secret. Despite the fact that in the musical by François Ozon there are a whole bunch of characters that fit this description, Granny does not fall out of their slender line.

How casually she talks about the murder of her own husband can horrify only the most impressionable heroines, like Augustine, who instantly faints. However, this recognition, together with others, brings another hero of this story.

Scarlett Johansson –

Laura, “Stay in My Skin”

Scarlett Johansson went beyond reason as Laura in Stay in My Shoes. The actress played an alien in the guise of an earthly girl who hunts earthly men. As the film progresses, she becomes more and more curious and tries to comprehend all the secrets of human nature.

Jonathan Glazer’s film has few dialogues, and what is happening is as generalized as possible, but this visionary, psychedelic and erotic picture is still impressive. And if the director was compared with Kubrick and Lynch, then the leading actress deserves no less flattering definitions: her nervous, electric acting won the critics and the festival audience.

Tilda Swinton –

Gabriel, “Constantine”

Tilda Swinton, in principle, loves to go beyond genres and often plays completely atypical characters. Among the most iconic were Orlando from the film of the same name, the protagonist of which woke up hundreds of years later either as a man or as a woman – the most poetic film canvas brought the future star the first popularity.

Another famous character is the angel Gabriel from Constantine. Lord of Darkness. ” Despite the fact that fans of the original comic book criticized the project for inconsistency with the canon, Tilda Swinton, in the form of an angel, captivated the audience. That only is the scene in the pool.

Dakota Johnson –

Susie Bannion, Suspiria

Luca Guadagnino rethought Dario Argento’s classic film Suspiria, changing it almost beyond recognition. If the plot of the original film was about the attempt of a new student to escape from the dance school, which turned out to be a cover for the coven of witches, then a large number of sidelines appeared in the remake, as well as an unexpected twist associated with the heroine of Dakota Johnson.

The main star of the picture, without a doubt, can be called the actress, who played a girl suffering from hallucinations and strange visions, trying to adapt to life in a closed institution. Yes, “Suspiria” can scare off with its excessive naturalism, but in the end the film is worth watching.

Cameron Diaz – Malkina, “The Advisor”

In one of Ridley Scott’s most controversial projects (at the beginning of the 2000s, this definition was not yet applicable to each of his films), Cameron Diaz plays the beloved character of Javier Bardem, who is related to drug cartels in the United States. He is not very interested in the “women’s affairs” of his girlfriend, preferring to go with the flow, but in vain. Even a casually thrown phrase about an impassive truth does not serve as a warning.

Malkina immediately makes it clear that she is a girl with character – what is only a provocative scene on the windshield of a yellow Ferrari (not shown in the frame, but the face of Javier Bardem, telling this story, speaks for itself), but the real scale of her appetites becomes clear only to the final.

Alicia Vikander – Ava, Out of the Car

Alicia Vikander became famous for her participation in independent films. One of these works was Alex Garland’s sci-fi, which launched his directorial career. In the film, the actress plays the robot Ava, who is tasked with passing the Turing test. The confusion in the situation is introduced by the programmer Caleb Smith, whom the perfect Ava falls in love with.

For almost an hour and a half, Caleb (and with him the viewer) doubts Ava and tries to figure out whether to believe her. Of course, it turns out that it is impossible, but this knowledge does not save some characters.

Isabelle Huppert –

Patience Portfolio, “People’s Commissar”

Isabelle Huppert is no stranger to playing double-bottomed heroines. On the account of the actress transformed into a fatal beauty Augustine from the same “8 women”, selfish Lucille Wood from “Golden Youth” and Greta Hideg from “Embrace of Lies” … However, the comedy “People’s Commissar” in which the star plays the modest translator Patience Portfolio breaks all records …

Tired of poverty (and a little well-meaning) heroine decides to found his own drug empire. Waste no time playing sacrifice Patience thinks over sales schemes, is engaged in transportation herself and easily leaves the police, including his own boyfriend, who unsuccessfully tries to catch a mysterious business woman.