World’s Largest Hydrogen Fuel Cell Power Plant Launches in South Korea

The world’s largest hydrogen fuel cell power plant was recently commissioned in the city of Incheon, South Korea. Doosan Fuel Cell is responsible for the construction, launch and operation of the facility. The Shinincheon Bitdream power plant generates up to 78.96 MW of electricity and simultaneously removes microparticles from the air from a nearby LNG power plant.

The facility will provide electricity for up to 250 thousand households and up to 44 thousand households with heat. The air purification system is capable of absorbing up to 24 thousand tons of fine dust per year. The power plant has been under construction since 2017 and required costs at the level of $ 292 million. The sources of hydrogen for the operation of the power plant are not reported, but soon a plant for the production of liquefied hydrogen will be built to supply the facility with “green” fuel. The plant will be built by SK E&S, a member of the SK Group. The start of deliveries is scheduled for 2023 with a planned capacity of up to 30 thousand tons of liquefied hydrogen per year.

Both Doosan Fuel Cell and POSCO Energy supplied hydrogen fuel cells for the Shinincheon Bitdream power plant. Doosan supplied 149 fuel cells with a capacity of 440 kW each.

Another similar project in South Korea began to be implemented in March this year. An 80-MW hydrogen fuel cell power plant will be built for the city of Hwaseong, 30 km from Seoul, by 2024. South Korea is betting on hydrogen energy. Liquefied natural gas energy is not only expensive in itself, but also environmentally harmful. Switching to hydrogen as an energy source is unlikely to make Korean energy cheaper, but it can make it cleaner.