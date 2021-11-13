Writer Lyudmila Petrushevskaya announced the rejection of the State Prize, which was presented to her in 2003 by President Vladimir Putin. She explained that she was doing this in response to the authorities’ attempts to liquidate the human rights organization Memorial *.

Lyudmila Petrushevskaya recalled that she was given the State Prize for a play dedicated to those who did not return from the camps. Although President Vladimir Putin, who presented the award, did not read it and did not come to the performance, as Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev did earlier. The play was then staged at the Moscow Art Theater, and the whole audience, together with the head of the country, applauded the actors, writes Petrushevskaya. She called the attempts to liquidate the human rights organization Memorial as depriving her of the memory of those convicted and executed, of people who died of starvation or froze to death in trucks on the way to the camps. Petrushevskaya condemned the authorities for wanting to make her forget forever about the people who were tortured to death in the Lubyanka and Kolyma, about those who were in prison on trumped-up cases.

On her Facebook page, she writes that for Putin, the memory of this is terrible and does not exclude that her books and plays based on them may be banned. The writer writes the name of the president with a small letter. Let me remind you that earlier the Prosecutor General’s Office and the Moscow Prosecutor’s Office filed lawsuits to liquidate two structures of Memorial, which for many years has been preserving the memory of the victims of repressions. In the materials of human rights activists, the Moscow supervisory authority found a justification for terrorism and extremism.

* “Memorial” is an NGO recognized as a foreign agent.