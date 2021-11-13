“You won’t take Jack Sparrow from me”: Johnny Depp speaks out to Disney | Page # 2

Johnny Depp spoke out about the role of Captain Jack Sparrow from “Pirates of the Caribbean“, making a sharp attack on Disney…

The actor recently attended the international film festival in the Spanish city of San Sebastian, where he received a prestigious award. Donostia for his contribution to the development of cinema and told about the further fate of his legendary character.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of the award ceremony, Depp said that while he may never play Jack Sparrow in the movies again, he can transform into a cult pirate off-screen anytime he wants. To do this, he does not need permission from Disney, and the image itself cannot be taken away from him. …

“I can come to someone’s home and perform at your child’s birthday party. I don’t need company for that. [Disney]… I can do it myself, and no one can take it away from me. This is Jack Sparrow’s biggest advantage. I can literally travel with Captain Jack in a box, and when the opportunity arises, I can visit people and places where smiles, laughter and the important, most important things in the world are at stake. “

According to available information, Johnny Depp was previously barred from the role of Captain Jack Sparrow in connection with public litigation with his ex-wife. Amber Heard, who accused him of “beating by marriage.”

In total, Depp played Sparrow for 14 years, having managed to star in all five existing parts of “Pirates”. According to rumors, now two new films for the franchise are in development at once – a reboot from the screenwriter of “Chernobyl” Craig Mazin and completely original story with Margot Robbie starring, inspired by a Disneyland attraction.

