https://ria.ru/20211113/migranty-1758938188.html

Zakharova criticized the attitude of the West to the crisis with migrants

Zakharova criticized the West’s attitude to the crisis with migrants – RIA Novosti, 11/13/2021

Zakharova criticized the attitude of the West to the crisis with migrants

The West does not want to help migrants on the Polish-Belarusian border, although before that it “lured” them to itself, said the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria … RIA Novosti, 13.11.2021

2021-11-13T18: 37

2021-11-13T18: 37

2021-11-13T19: 15

Belarus

Poland

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation (Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation)

Russia

situation with migrants on the border of Poland and Belarus

Maria Zakharova

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/0c/1758783695_0-0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_97538a6a961c1a6f960c57241f75a694.jpg

MOSCOW, November 13 – RIA Novosti. The West does not want to help migrants on the Polish-Belarusian border, although before that it “lured” them to itself, said the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova. According to the diplomat, the only solution in this situation is to collectively help migrants, and not to conduct “political conversations” “Then why, from decade to decade, are all these statements, conventions, agreements and so on being adopted? Then all these documents and declarations on human rights are worthless,” Zakharova was indignant. at the forefront, they simply do not have the right to talk about it anymore. “In the summer, on the border of Belarus and Poland, as well as Belarus and the Baltic countries, the flow of refugees from the Middle East and Africa trying to break through to Western Europe increased. The situation escalated on November 8, when about two thousand people gathered at the barrage wire. Polish security forces stopped several breakthrough attempts, including with the use of tear gas, illegal immigrants set up a spontaneous camp. As noted in the Belarusian State Border Committee, the situation on the border is not easy, but from the side of Minsk they bring firewood, water, and other humanitarian aid to the refugees. Western countries blame Belarusians for what is happening, Minsk denies all accusations. Lukashenka said that the country will no longer restrain the flow of people: because of the sanctions of the West, there is “neither money nor energy for this.”

https://ria.ru/20211111/udar-1758601687.html

Belarus

Poland

Russia

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/0c/1758783695_0-0:1280:960_1920x0_80_0_0_b97fedc445aa9e1fe84b53130212147f.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

Belarus, Poland, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation (MFA of the Russian Federation), Russia, the situation with migrants on the border of Poland and Belarus, Maria Zakharova