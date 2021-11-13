https://ria.ru/20211113/migranty-1758938188.html
Zakharova criticized the attitude of the West to the crisis with migrants
MOSCOW, November 13 – RIA Novosti. The West does not want to help migrants on the Polish-Belarusian border, although before that it “lured” them to itself, said the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova. According to the diplomat, the only solution in this situation is to collectively help migrants, and not to conduct “political conversations” “Then why, from decade to decade, are all these statements, conventions, agreements and so on being adopted? Then all these documents and declarations on human rights are worthless,” Zakharova was indignant. at the forefront, they simply do not have the right to talk about it anymore. “In the summer, on the border of Belarus and Poland, as well as Belarus and the Baltic countries, the flow of refugees from the Middle East and Africa trying to break through to Western Europe increased. The situation escalated on November 8, when about two thousand people gathered at the barrage wire. Polish security forces stopped several breakthrough attempts, including with the use of tear gas, illegal immigrants set up a spontaneous camp. As noted in the Belarusian State Border Committee, the situation on the border is not easy, but from the side of Minsk they bring firewood, water, and other humanitarian aid to the refugees. Western countries blame Belarusians for what is happening, Minsk denies all accusations. Lukashenka said that the country will no longer restrain the flow of people: because of the sanctions of the West, there is “neither money nor energy for this.”
“We see what is being done on the part of Belarus. Where is the (Western) community that lured them into its thickets and thickets, and now turns away from them?” – she said on the air of the Belarusian Youtube channel “Glavniy. Tur”.
According to the diplomat, the only solution in this situation is to collectively help the migrants, and not to conduct “political conversations.”
“Then why from decade to decade are all these statements, conventions, agreements, and so on being adopted? Then all these documents and declarations on human rights are worthless,” Zakharova was indignant.
According to the Foreign Ministry spokesman, “those who endlessly put this topic at the forefront simply do not have the right to speculate on it any longer.”
Polish security forces thwarted several attempts to break through, including with the use of tear gas, illegal immigrants set up a spontaneous camp. As noted in the Belarusian State Border Committee, the situation on the border is not easy, but from the side of Minsk, the refugees are bringing firewood, water, and other humanitarian aid.
November 11, 04:31 PM
