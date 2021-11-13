Zelensky asks US for sanctions to stop Nord Stream 2

https://ria.ru/20211113/sanktsii-1758915270.html

Zelensky found a way to stop Nord Stream 2

Zelensky asked the US for sanctions that will stop Nord Stream 2 – RIA Novosti, 11/13/2021

Zelensky found a way to stop Nord Stream 2

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on the United States to impose new sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline. RIA Novosti, 13.11.2021

2021-11-13T15: 18

2021-11-13T15: 18

2021-11-13T15: 55

politics

USA

Vladimir Zelensky

European Commission

Baltic Sea

north stream – 2

nord stream 2 ag

Russia

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/02/1757431736_0:60:3072:1788_1920x0_80_0_0_edc67b660e39936049aa2298a331b929.jpg

MOSCOW, November 13 – RIA Novosti. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called on the United States to impose new sanctions on the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline. On Twitter, the Ukrainian leader thanked the House of Representatives for including the amendments preventing the implementation of the project in the National Defense Appropriation Act. , NDAA). “Europe’s gas blackmail must end forever. & Lt; … & gt; We appeal to all friends of Ukraine and the European Union in the US Senate to support such a norm at the Senate level,” the head of state wrote. from the Russian coast through the Baltic Sea to Germany and consists of two lines with a total capacity of 55 billion cubic meters of gas per year. The pipeline was completed in September and Nord Stream 2 AG must be certified as a pipeline operator to start deliveries. The procedure consists of two stages: first, the German regulator will develop a draft decision, then the European Commission will evaluate it. Berlin has already received a full package of necessary documents from Moscow.

https://ria.ru/20211110/gaz-1758472195.html

USA

Baltic Sea

Russia

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/02/1757431736_0-0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_9bb5c243a41a5c087e21b5af1c44c5a7.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

politics, usa, vladimir zelensky, european commission, baltic sea, nord stream 2, nord stream 2 ag, russia