🧙‍♀ Horoscope for November 20, 2021 for all zodiac signs

Daily horoscope on 5-tv.ru: today, November 20, when the waning moon is in the sign of Gemini, representatives of many zodiac signs will feel an increase in the level of impulsivity – this will be a consequence of the recent full moon. This will have a beneficial effect on matters that require an instant reaction, but there is a great risk of committing rash acts and not quite an adequate reaction. Try to keep yourself and your emotions in check.

♈ Aries

Stop feeding your fears, Aries! Stop giving your past failures the strength that keeps you from moving forward. Given that you have reached a new level of life, why do you think that nothing has changed? Today, the stars recommend that you accept yourself, and your courage, and your vulnerabilities. Don’t let past failures get the better of you.

Cosmic tip: allow yourself to live without looking back at past mistakes.

♉ Taurus

Taurus, the root of all evil lies in the past, from which you need to get rid of. You project old problems onto your future. Don’t let fear be the reason for failure. In the realm of love, some progress awaits you. The Universe wants you to surprise your loved one or ask someone you love out on a date.

Cosmic tip: get rid of the skeletons of the past.

♊ Twins

Hope and soul healing is what the stars promise Gemini today. Look at your reality from the outside and understand the “reason from above” why everything happened in this way. This is the key to inner transformation. In addition, today is downright screaming at you about love and romance. And one more important warning from the stars: an old lover can return in a completely new form.

Cosmic tip: look at what is happening from the side.

♋ Cancer

There is a powerful way to miss out on happiness! You just need to constantly repeat to yourself that it is temporary, and that good things can be taken away from you at any time. Our negative thoughts sometimes kill all faith in ourselves. Cancer, is this what you really want? The Universe wants you to live in a world of harmony and love. Don’t let her down.

Cosmic tip: think positively.

♌ a lion

Relationships are not just living together for the rest of your life. It is continuous work to improve yourself and your partner, Leo. If one of you is having a hard time, the other must help him rise above the murky waters of despair. But is this so in your case? Make sure of this and say thank you to fate.

Cosmic tip: look at your relationship in a new way.

♍ Virgo

Who do you trust Virgo? If the words of these people do not coincide with their actions – maybe it is not worth doing this? The ability to eliminate those who do not deserve it from your environment is the key to staying “on top of the world” at all times. Remember to protect your interests. Some of you may find that someone is spreading rumors about you. Remember, your time is too precious to be wasted in these children’s games.

Cosmic tip: protect your interests and ignore rumors.

♎ scales

What are you, Libra, risky! It is very dangerous to decide with the heart where cold calculation is needed. Maintain a strict line between personal and professional, protect your interests. Representatives of the sign, experiencing emotional loss, today should give free rein to sadness. The key to today’s success is to release suppressed emotions, but at the same time stay away from the grief that rages within you.











Cosmic tip: let your emotions take over.

♏ Scorpion

On the one hand, you are enthusiastic. On the other hand, you allow self-doubt to get in the way of your progress. What won’t hurt you is faith in your abilities, Scorpios. Start something new – just do not forget to put out of your mental suitcase everything that will become an extra burden on your “journey”. Keep in mind that a lot is still unknown about the road ahead – and this is the best thing about it. Don’t be afraid to improvise and allow yourself to learn from your mistakes.

Cosmic tip: get rid of uncertainty.

♐ Sagittarius

Your sacred mission is becoming more and more clear to you. You were born to live a great life, so why do less? Today, Sagittarius will find themselves walking in big boots and taking on a lot of responsibility. Watch out for those who are even a few steps behind. Taking a business with a heart for yourself will help you shine in the eyes of both your employees and your customers.

Cosmic tip: show the world who is king here.

♑ Capricorn

If you don’t know where you are going, no road will take you where you want. Clarity, Capricorns, clarity! Reconsider the life you want to create in your imagination and start planning your path to it. Setting specific goals is key to making it easier to move forward. You will find that some people’s skills are especially keen today. Use this to your advantage by connecting with the right people and forging a stronger bond.

Cosmic tip: setting specific goals is key to making it easier to move forward.

♒ Aquarius

Aquarius is going to have a hard time today: The chances are good that two equally important work projects will play tug-of-war with you. Moreover, your loved ones will need maximum attention. What will help you is the subtle art of maintaining balance. Stay in touch with those you love, but remember that you won’t please everyone anyway.

Cosmic tip: try to maintain a balance between everything that is important to you today.

♊ Fishes

This day will be a clear confirmation that self-improvement can affect your lifestyle. A question for you, Pisces: what are you doing to develop your inner peace? Can you rely on your intuition? Are you talking to your inner self? Can you listen to the words of the mentor? Go deeper, Pisces. Talking to yourself is good for you.

Cosmic tip: look into your subconscious.

