12 people were detained at pickets in support of Memorial in Moscow – RBK

“We were rammed into a paddy wagon, at some point in a small paddy wagon in a cell about one and a half meters by seventy meters there were 12 of us. Roskomnadzor will not find violations, but we did. They began to shout that this was a disgrace, a covid was walking around the country. Now we have been transferred to a large paddy wagon, but even here the social distance is not maintained, ”Ivleva said.

An employee of Novaya Gazeta added that four of the detainees had already been dropped off at the department of internal affairs in Khamovniki, and the rest will probably be taken to the department in Luzhniki. She clarified that she did not know anything about other detentions.

RBC sent a request to the press service of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia in Moscow.

On November 11, the General Prosecutor’s Office filed a lawsuit demanding the liquidation of Memorial with the Supreme Court. This step in the department was explained by gross and repeated violations of the law during the work of the organization.

On November 15, more than 60 academicians and corresponding members of the Russian Academy of Sciences (RAS) came out in support of the organization. The appeal said that “the destruction of Memorial is an attempt to deprive the nation of its memory, which we must not allow in order to avoid a repetition of the era of monstrous repressions.” In addition, academicians called Memorial a “serious research center” that studies the work of “punitive agencies and their impact on all aspects of Soviet society.”

Nobel Peace Prize laureates – Novaya Gazeta editor-in-chief Dmitry Muratov and ex-President of the USSR Mikhail Gorbachev – also spoke out against the closure of Memorial. Protesting against the request of the Prosecutor General’s Office to liquidate Memorial, playwright and writer Lyudmila Petrushevskaya renounced her 2002 State Prize laureate title. “I refuse the title of laureate of the State Prize. Because President Putin handed me a badge, a box and a bouquet, “she added.

In response, the presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov stressed that the authorities had long had questions about the activities of Memorial. He argued that the organization had long had “problems in complying with the norms of Russian law. The court session on the claim of the Prosecutor General’s Office is scheduled for November 25.

The Human Rights Center “Memorial” was included in the register of NPO-foreign agents in Russia in 2014. The list also includes the interregional public organization “Information and Education Center” Memorial “(Yekaterinburg), the Scientific Information Center” Memorial “and the International Historical and Educational Society” Memorial “.