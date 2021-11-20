24-year-old Russian woman amazed Americans with her resemblance to Scarlett Johansson

Ekaterina Shumskaya. Photo: instagram.com/mimisskate

Internet users were struck by the similarity of the girl from Russia and the actress Scarlett Johansson. So much so that the “Russian Johansson” was unanimously considered prettier and more effective than the Hollywood star. Moreover, it was recognized mainly by users from the United States.

Now about Ekaterina Shumskaya they know not only in Russia, but also in the West. This was the case when the girl, as they say, woke up famous.

One day she reincarnated as the Black Widow from the MCU, and soon the views of her videos jumped, and everyone began to discuss her appearance on social networks.

“It was the morning of March 25 – the day after the publication of the first cosplay. I was shown on TV,” Shumskaya told Life.ru.

The girl learned about her resemblance to a Hollywood actress as a child.

“I first realized this (resemblance to Scarlett – approx. Auth.) At the age of 12. My classmate ran up to me and with the words” Katya, look how you look alike “, showed a child’s photo of Scarlett. In childhood we were like two drops of water , so at first I did not understand that it was not me in the photo, ” – says Ekaterina Shumskaya.

Previously, Katya did not think about fame, her life was far from Hollywood. She was born in Maykop, Republic of Adygea, a lawyer by training. Then she moved to Krasnodar, worked as a manager in a local construction company. But at the same time, she felt that she did not belong there.

Now the girl lives in Moscow and from time to time she thinks about moving again.

“Of course, there is a desire to leave. I would like to live in another country, even just for the sake of interest, to compare life here and there. Besides, I did not travel further than Alanya. But there is a saying” it’s good where we are not. ”

Now, being in Moscow, it seems to me that abroad is better. Perhaps, having lived there a little, I want to go back. So you have to try. There were undoubtedly proposals, but almost all of them were extremely dubious, ” – says the girl.

Katya does not exclude that over time she will move to the United States, where, perhaps, what all her subscribers dream about – a meeting with Scarlett.

In addition, she has an obvious, but difficult to achieve goal – she wants to get into the movies. But she is difficult not because of a lack of acting experience, but because she has dyslexia.

Note: Dyslexia is a specific learning disorder characterized by difficulties with accurate and rapid recognition of words when reading, as well as with dictation.

“I would like to get into a big movie, but I have dyslexia. Unfortunately, this is the only moment that stops me, and of course, this interests me very much. I think I will seriously deal with this in the near future. There are ambitions, there are many of them. My team and I are doing everything to make them a reality, ” – Katya Shumskaya notes.

Johansson herself has not yet publicly reacted to her Russian counterpart. But she cannot be unaware of her existence – Katya gained the greatest popularity in the West. But Shumskaya takes it calmly, she is not obsessed with the idea of ​​getting to know the actress.

“Perhaps they showed me to her. After all, my videos with the Black Widow cosplay were scattered all over the world,” – says Katya.

These videos instantly made her famous, gaining millions of likes, and Katya understood what her subscribers were delighted with. She continued to shoot videos in various images of Scarlett Johansson and even befriended other cosplayers on the site.

The model admitted that passers-by often come up to her for a photo. But at the same time, with Johansson, in her words, she was never confused.

“In fact, we are not that much alike Scarlett. In real life, people understand very well that we are two completely different personalities. Everyone realizes that Scarlett is unlikely to walk the streets of Krasnodar,” – Katya says ironically.

Now Katya has over a million followers on Instagram and over 10 million on TikTok. And almost all of her posts have more English-language comments.

Original article: https://www.nur.kz/kaleidoscope/1942227-24-letnyaya-rossiyanka-porazila-amerikantsev-svoim-shodstvom-so-skarlett-yohansson/