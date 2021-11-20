35 thousand people to protest against COVID restrictions in Vienna

https://ria.ru/20211120/protest-1759981102.html
VIENNA, November 20 – RIA Novosti. About 35 thousand people on Saturday take part in a demonstration in Vienna against restrictive measures due to the coronavirus, a representative of the city police told RIA Novosti. heated, several arrests were made. A number of protesters threw beer cans at the security police at the rally. Opponents of the restrictive measures once again took to the streets of Vienna after Austrian Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg announced another general lockdown due to the coronavirus, and announced the introduction of a general mandatory vaccinations from February 1, 2022.
