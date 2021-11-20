4 stylish tips from young Steven Spielberg

Pants, AMI, 15 543 rubles. on farfetch.com

Fall in love with colored jersey

Betty galella

Steven Spielberg with Melissa Matheson and Harrison Ford Bruce McBroom

Basic models are timeless classics that become boring over time. We advise you to diversify your wardrobe with bright knitwear. Don’t limit yourself to prints and colors: choose a striking striped cardigan, like the Marni collection, or a vintage version with abstraction worn by young Spielberg. With jumpers, the situation is the same: an item with an argyle pattern, and with unusual embroidery, and with a floral pattern will suit you. The main thing is not to overdo it with the number of shades in the image, otherwise you will look like a poorly dressed mannequin.

Jumper, Ballantyne, 35 451 rubles. on farfetch.com

Cardigan, Marni, 81 150 rubles. on farfetch.com

Glasses are the best accessory

Images Press

Ron Galella

Most likely, among your acquaintances there are those who still wear frames that look, to put it mildly, tasteless. But it is this accessory that can save even the most unfortunate image. Therefore, it is worth having in stock several models of glasses at once. Spielberg recommends giving preference to round options or “aviators”. Well, if you have good eyesight, then get sun protection items or accessories with lenses without diopters (such an accessory will definitely not be superfluous in your wardrobe).

Glasses, Gucci, 31 966 rubles. on farfetch.com

Glasses, Retrosuperfuture, 15 618 rubles. on farfetch.com

Find your headgear

Boston globe

Ron Galella

You can say as much as you like that you don’t like hats because they are uncomfortable. But Steven Spielberg and I know that you simply did not manage to find the very model that will decorate you. These accessories not only save you from the vagaries of the weather, but also improve not always successful looks. It is possible that you are missing a bright hat or baseball cap with a patch. Try to try on panamas, hats, bandanas, caps: we are sure that one of the hats will definitely make your style cooler.

Hat, Le Bonnet, 6868 rubles. on farfetch.com

Baseball cap, Amiri, 23 965 rubles. on farfetch.com

You will probably also be interested in:

What if my wardrobe consists only of black things

4 favorites things Jack Nicholson

Favorite things Jackie Chan