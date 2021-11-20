5 best films with Jack Nicholson | Vogue Ukraine

Jack Nicholson is a living legend of cinema. He has been in films since the 1960s and has since earned a reputation as one of Hollywood’s greatest actors: The three-time Academy Award-winning actor has starred in some of the most iconic and well-known films of all time and has always delivered at least interesting, if not brilliant performances. We recall the best of them in this article.

Chinatown, 1974

Jack Nicholson in Chinatown, 1974

Roman Polanski’s masterpiece Chinatown has become one of the greatest mystical films in film history. Jack Nicholson plays private detective Jake Gittes, who, on behalf of a wealthy woman, investigates the secret romance of her engineering husband. He soon finds himself in the midst of a scandal, entangled in secret schemes and machinations. Extremely dark in its plot, Chinatown is one of the most gripping thrillers of all time, centered on one of the most twisted stories exploring the social and psychological costs of events.

One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, 1975

Jack Nicholson in One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, 1975

Ken Kesey is a symbol of the 1960s in literature and art, one of the most prominent representatives of the beat generation, who went down in history as the author of the 1962 book One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest. The idea for the novel came to him when Kesey was working as an orderly in a military hospital and communicated with mentally ill patients. It was then that the writer began to think that, perhaps, mentally ill people are not always sick in the classical perception, but rather look at the world differently. In 1975, Milos Forman directed the film of the same name, which won five Academy Awards. The tape was filmed in a real mental hospital, which made it as authentic as possible, and the role of Randall McMurphy is still the key one in Jack Nicholson’s career. Interestingly, the film involves real people with anxiety disorders, epilepsy, deafness, dumbness and other mental problems.

The Shining, 1980

Jack Nicholson in The Shining, 1980

Stephen King may not be a big fan of Stanley Kubrick’s adaptation of The Shining, but movie fans really love her. This tale of a family trapped in a lonely, snow-covered hotel features some of the most terrifying scenes ever seen on the big screen. But perhaps most of all, movie lovers will remember the great performance of Jack Nicholson.

“It Couldn’t Be Better”, 1997

Jack Nicholson in Couldn’t Be Better, 1997

It’s a comedy about unlikely friendships and an even less likely romance between the obsessive-compulsive misanthrope-novelist Jack Nicholson and the benevolent waitress played by Helen Hunt. Nicholson and Hunt received Academy Awards for their roles. In turn, the film itself was included in the list of “500 Greatest Movies of All Time” by Empire magazine.

The Departed, 2006

Leonardo DiCaprio and Jack Nicholson in The Departed, 2006

What happens when Martin Scorsese directs Jack Nicholson, Matt Damon, Leonardo DiCaprio, Martin Sheen, Alec Baldwin, Mark Wahlberg and Vera Farmiga? Greatest gangster movie ever made. DiCaprio and Matt Damon appear as rival moles working undercover in the mafia and police, respectively, in an attempt to uncover each other’s identities. Nicholson plays the brutal and terrifying mafia boss Frank Costello.