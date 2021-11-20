7-year-old son Kate Winslet made a statement

“And what are you going to do about it, really?”





Legion media

Kate Winslet











The other day, the heroine of the Jimmy Kimmel show was 45-year-old Kate Winslet. On the air of the program, she told about her 7-year-old son Bear. It turns out that he is already making serious plans for the future and is going to follow in the footsteps of the famous mother.

The actress admitted that the heir often amuses her with his antics and confessions. “The other day my son made me laugh very much. He turned to me and said, “Mom, I must confess.” Bear said it very seriously, – recalls Keith, – He told me: “I’ll tell you this right now.” And I think, “Oh my God, what a drama.” And he looks at me and says: “I want to be an actress.”

Winslet admitted that she laughed out loud in response to this, but the boy did not understand her reaction. He again repeated that he wants to be an actress and asked to write him down where he needed to, so that he could get this profession. “And what are you going to do about it, really? It’s just very funny, “- said the star of the movie” Titanic “.

As a reminder, Kate is also raising 20-year-old daughter Mia and 17-year-old son Joe from previous marriages. According to the actress, her older heirs have a difficult time living in a pandemic, but they try to practice their favorite hobbies and learn to drive.