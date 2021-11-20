90 millionth purchase of bailiffs on a complaint of their addiction to Lenovo servers stalled

The purchase of “hardware” by the Federal Bailiff Service (FSSP) for the development of its computing infrastructure has been suspended following a complaint. According to the arguments of the complainant, the FSSP in the terms of reference prescribed the requirements for specific servers of the Chinese Lenovo, namely the ThinkSystem SR630 V2 model. At the same time, according to the TK, the complex of information and computing systems of the service for which the procurement is carried out is built precisely on the basis of ThinkSystem.

Complaint against bailiffs

As CNews found out, the purchase of equipment by the Federal Bailiff Service (FSSP) for 93.3 million rubles. suspended following a complaint to the Federal Antimonopoly Service. Its essence lies in the fact that the customer in the terms of reference, according to the complainant, prescribed the requirements exclusively for the servers of the Chinese company Lenovo. Information about this is published on the public procurement website.

The complaint was filed by the Moscow group of companies “Abak-2000”. Requirements for the server in the terms of reference allow you to supply equipment of a single brand – Lenovo ThinkSystem SR630 V2, the document says. The complaint will be reviewed by the Federal Antimonopoly Service on November 22, 2021 at 10:30 am.

At the time of publication of the material, representatives of the FSSP could not comment on the accusations of the complaint to CNews. The editors also asked questions to the winner of the auction “Integrated Services Group” and to the second participant in the auction – “Lanprint”. They also could not tell which vendor equipment they offered to the customer during the tender.

Details of the tender

The thematic tender was published on November 8, 2021. Applications were accepted until November 16, the results were summed up on November 19. As noted above, two companies participated in the electronic auction. The maximum contract price could have amounted to 93.3 million rubles. The Lanprint company has reduced the price to 90.5 million rubles. At the same time, the winner offered only 466.7 thousand rubles. less – 90.1 million rubles.

FSPP procurement suspended on complaint

According to the terms of reference, the bailiffs required 11 servers to develop the computing infrastructure of the service. The customer plans to provide the central office of the FSSP with additional computing and storage resources for the functioning of centralized information services operating in a closed loop of the federal data processing center (FDC), follows from the document.

At the same time, the document states that the complex of closed-loop information and computing systems includes, in particular, a virtual farm built on the basis of Lenovo ThinkSystem SR630 servers using the VMWare vSphere software component. Microsoft SQL is used as a DBMS in the data center. The core module, which provides a fault-tolerant connection of the FDC to the segments of the FSSP departmental data transmission network, is built on the basis of Cisco switches.

The practice of public procurement with a predetermined result

In October 2020, CNews wrote about the purchase of software from the Main Directorate for Information Policy of the Moscow Region. The editors drew attention to the fact that although the specific vendor of the purchased solution was not indicated in the terms of reference itself, the name of the TK file spoke for itself. This file, posted on the public procurement website, was strangely named “Prism TT”.

Then the editors suggested that it would be logical to decipher the abbreviation “TT” as “technical requirements”, and the name “Prism” belongs to the monitoring product of the Medialogia company. Subsequently, as predicted by CNews, according to the results of the tender under consideration, it was Medialogia that won the victory.