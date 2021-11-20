A bright new Audi that surprised the fans. Photos and details :: Autonews

Audi has unveiled a new seven-seater Q5 e-tron crossover with an all-electric powertrain, Motor1 reports. The premiere of a car designed specifically for the Chinese market took place at the Guangzhou Motor Show.
The novelty has become the technical twin of the Volkswagen ID.6 electric car. The car with the “40” index in the name is equipped with a single 204-horsepower rear axle engine, and the “50” variant has an additional motor, which increases the total output of the units to 306 hp. Both versions are equipped with a set of 83.4 kWh accumulators. The declared power reserve without recharging is 520 km.
Later, the model will have a cheaper “younger” version “35” with a 180 hp engine. and a 55-kilowatt battery.
In the basic version, the crossover comes with a seven-seater saloon, but as an option, you can replace the solid sofa in the middle row with two separate “captain’s” chairs. In this version, passengers in the second row have access to heated seats and a separate climate control zone.
The production of the Audi Q5 e-tron will be established at the SAIC-Volkswagen joint venture. Prices for the new product, which will go on sale in 2022, will be announced later.