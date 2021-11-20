A bright new Audi that surprised the fans. Photos and details :: Autonews

Audi has unveiled a new seven-seater Q5 e-tron crossover with an all-electric powertrain, Motor1 reports. The premiere of a car designed specifically for the Chinese market took place at the Guangzhou Motor Show.

The novelty has become the technical twin of the Volkswagen ID.6 electric car. The car with the “40” index in the name is equipped with a single 204-horsepower rear axle engine, and the “50” variant has an additional motor, which increases the total output of the units to 306 hp. Both versions are equipped with a set of 83.4 kWh accumulators. The declared power reserve without recharging is 520 km.

Later, the model will have a cheaper “younger” version “35” with a 180 hp engine. and a 55-kilowatt battery.